Applications to open in February for cost rental homes in Delgany

Applications for the second release of cost rental homes from the Archers Wood development in Delgany are set to open in February.

The scheme of 142 homes was launched in 2022 through the Land Development Agency, with an initial allocation of 48 two and three bedroom duplexes opening for applicants in November.

Applicants had to meet several criteria to apply, with the prime being their net household income had to be under €53,000 annually. Applicants additionally couldn't already be a homeowner and they could not be in receipt of housing supports.

Prospective tenants were asked to note that no pets are allowed and that all homes come unfurnished, except for key appliances, flooring and blinds.

Despite these catches, more than 150 applications were received for the 48 A2-rated homes with rent starting at €1,455 per month for the two-bedroom units and rising to €1550 for the three-bedroom duplexes. A lottery system was used to determine successful applicants.

The same process will be used for the remaining 94 homes, which are all one bedroom apartments. Monthly rents for these are expected to start a lower rate.

Cllr Derek Mitchell has praised the Wicklow development as appearing to offer very good value and is eager to remind people that the next round of homes are due to be released soon.

Cllr Mitchell said: "This sounds good value compared to the open market. I’m glad that this initiative will help the ‘squeezed middle’ who have not been able to afford a home.

"This has been heavily oversubscribed and 94 more will be offered in about six weeks."

A spokesperson for the LDA said that soon the residents were due to move into the complex.

They said: “The LDA is looking forward to welcoming the first residents to our first cost rental scheme in Delgany, Co Wicklow over the coming weeks.

"We received a strong level of interest for these two and three bed duplexes. Following a lottery process, homes have now been offered to applicants who have met the eligibility criteria. The LDA is currently in the process of finalising move-in arrangements with the successful applicants.”

For more information on the scheme, visit lda.ie.