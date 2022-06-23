Applications process now open for Wicklow Tidy Towns, Estates and Sustainable Development Awards

WICKLOW County Council’s Tidy Towns, Estates and Sustainable Development Awards are now open for applications and recognise the work done across the county to protect our environment, use resources with more care and develop sustainable communities.

The awards are open to a wide range of community sectors including schools, businesses, residents associations, local environmental campaigns as well as the Tidy Town groups. Any group can apply and you can also nominate a local group or project.

The awards originated as the Tidy Towns Main Street and Estates competition and this is still a core part of the awards. The work of these groups ensures our towns and communities are always presented at their very best while protecting biodiversity and heritage.

Cllr Shay Cullen, in one of his last roles as Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, said: “The work being done at community level by groups, schools and the business community are vitally important in meeting the challenge of Climate Change. Innovative engagement and responses are helping to build resilience at local level. Wicklow County Council wants to recognise this work being done by groups countywide.”

The Sustainable Development Awards recognise the innovative work being done in our communities to deliver on Climate Action and protection of our Biodiversity, including the diverse range of projects and actions delivered whether by local groups, our schools and the business community. Topics covered include waste, energy, biodiversity and water. Groups are also able to nominate a local champion.

The other categories are the Biodiversity, Wildlife and Natural Amenities Award, Built Environment Award, Business Award, Climate Change Award, Coast Care Award, Communal Gardening Award, Energy Award, Landscaping Award, Local Champion, Schools Awareness Award, Schools Biodiversity Award, Schools Climate Change Award, Sustainable Food Award, Sustainable Tourism/Recreation Award, Trees Award, Youth Environmental champion Award, Waste Minimisation Award, Water Conservation Award and the Water Protection of Resources Award.

Applications are available from the Environmental Awareness Office by emailing eao@wicklowcoco.ie. The closing date for all entries is Friday, July 8th ,except schools which have an extension until Friday, September 9th.