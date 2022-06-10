Applications open for town and village scheme

The 2022 Town and Village Renewal Scheme is open for applications, it has been confirmed.

Wicklow County Council is encouraging community groups to express an interest in the scheme, which aims to tackle dereliction and vacancies in towns and villages while supporting town centre living.

Selected projects will be forwarded to the Department of Rural and Community Development to consider.

Projects in Ballinaclash, Donard and Wicklow Town were allocated over €310,000 in funding from the scheme in 2021.

The 2022 scheme will prioritise the objectives such as tackling vacancy in towns and villages, remote working and supporting town centre living.

Other projects which will be welcomed include regeneration projects that support active and vibrant town or village centres, upgrading shopfronts and street facades, and green spaces and parks.

Speaking of the launch of the scheme, the Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Shay Cullen said: “This Town and Village regeneration scheme represents a fantastic opportunity for communities in the county to turn their visions into reality for their areas. I urge people to get involved and to take advantage of this funding opportunity.”

Other idea which may be considered include investing in amenities to make town centre living more attractive, upgrading and improving shop fronts and streetscapes on main streets, projects that support the night-time economy and add vibrancy to town centres and enhancement of heritage assets.

Under the 2022 scheme, the available minimum grant is €20,000. The maximum level of grant funding available is being raised to €500,000, which is restricted to one per county. A maximum of €250,000 will apply in respect of five applications.

Wicklow County Council said they particularly welcome applications from towns or villages which have not previously received a grant from the scheme.

They added that only projects that are capable of being delivered within an 18-month timeframe should apply.

A new project development measure of up to €50,000 is being continued this year. This measure funds the preparation work needed to progress a project to shovel ready stage and local authorities may submit two applications under this measure.

A marketing scheme measure of up to €50,000 is also being introduced, on a trial basis, to fund marketing campaigns targeted at attracting remote workers and mobile talent to individual counties, in line with the Our Rural Future policy.

An element of match funding will be required, though the rate has been set to recognise the challenging environment for raising financial contributions.

To apply, community groups must fill out an expression of interest form which should be submitted to Wicklow County Council.

The selection of projects is a competitive process and seven expressions of interest will be selected by the local authority for development into detailed applications to be submitted to the Department.

All expressions of interest will be assessed based on the priorities contained in the scheme outlines, which are available on Wicklow County Council’s website. .

The closing date for receipt of expressions of interest is Friday, July 1 at 12 p.m..

Expressions of Interest forms should be emailed to townandvillage@wicklowcoco.ie