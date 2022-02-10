Appeal lodged against telecommunications structure refusal in Newtown

The structure and compound were designed to house equipment for Vodafone and potentially other operators in the future.

AN appeal has been submitted to An Bord Pleanála after Wicklow County Council refused permission for a 30m high lattice telecommunications structure at Trudder, Newtownmountkennedy.

Vantage Towers Ltd has launched the appeal seeking permission for the structure along with associated equipment within a 10m by 10m palisade fenced compound.

Vantage Towers is one of Europe's leading tower companies created from the Vodafone Group in 2020. The structure and compound were designed to house equipment for Vodafone and potentially other operators in the future.

A letter of support was attached to the initial planning application from Vodafone confirming their requirement for the site which stated: “As a result of Vodafone network requirements to provide improved mobile and wireless broadband coverage to the Newtownmountkennedy area. Vodafone will commit to installing equipment on the tower subject to Vantage Towers obtaining planning permission.”

The Planning Section of Wicklow County Council refused the initial application in January, based on a number of issues regarding the design, scale and height of the proposed lattice structure 30 metres directly adjacent to lands zoned for proposed residential development and a future school campus.

The Council also ruled that the application didn’t contain sufficient evidence that there was a need for such a structure in the area and coverage data and a letter of support was only provided for one service provider.

An Bord Pleanála are due to make a decision on the appeal by May 30th.