Appeal against planning permission for 98 new homes in Ashford

A decision by An Bord Pleanála on the appeal is due in November. Expand

Myles Buchanan

A third party appeal has been submitted to An Bord Pleanála objecting to planning permission for 98 housing units at Inchanappa South, Ashford.

In October of last year Beakonford Ltd submitted a planning application to Wicklow County Council seeking to develop the site by constructing 82 detached and semi-detached one, one and a half and two storey houses, eight one bedroom apartments with eight two-bedroom duplexes in two three-storey blocks.

The proposed residential accommodation lay to the east of an existing wooded area (2.83 ha.) under the control of the applicant and was intended to be utilised as a community park that will be open to all.

The application was also accompanied by a Natura Impact Statement (NIS)

Wicklow County Council granted permission for the development, but a third party appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála objecting to planning.

A submission from the same third party made during the initial planning process stressed that there is “already a superb playground” in the village, with plans to enhance the park further and expand it from its current location. The submission states: “The village does not need two parks.”

A decision on the appeal is due to be made by November 1 of this year.

