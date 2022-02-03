Appeal against entry of Bray seafront site on vacant site register considered invalid

An Bord Pleanala has said an appeal against the addition of lands at Bray Seafront to the vacant sites register is considered to be invalid.

Lauro Enterprises Limited had appealed against Wicklow County Council's decision to add a 0.52ha, known as the former Dawson’s Amusements site, at Bray Seafront Car park on the Strand Road, Bray to the county’s register of vacant sites.

The owner of a site entered on the register may appeal against such entry to the Board within 28 days after the date of the notice given to them. In this instance, the Board ruled that the appeal was invalid as it was lodged outside this timeframe.

There are four sites in the Bray area which are currently recorded as vacant on Wicklow County Council's vacant site register.