Any inquiry into Covid must include deaths of former Crooksling residents – Deputy Brady

Wicklow TD John Brady is calling for clarification over the Government inquiry into Covid to ensure it includes an investigation into the deaths of 12 former residents of St Brigid’s Nursing Home in Crooksling.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has indicated inquiry into Ireland’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic will be set up this year. Deputy Brady is calling on the Taoiseach to provide families who lost loved ones to Covid-19 following their transfer from St. Brigid’s Nursing Home in Crooksling with certainty and specifics in relation to a public inquiry.

Twelve former residents of St Brigid's Nursing Home in Crooksling died from Covid-19 after moving to Tymon North Community Nursing Home, while 34 staff members tested positive for the virus.

The first resident of Crooksling to test positive for Covid-19 was diagnosed on March 23 of 2020 in Tallaght University Hospital. Shortly after that, all residents staying in Crooksling, bar three residents, were transferred to Tymon North Community Nursing Home in Tallaght. Eight of the residents were awaiting test results at the time of the move.

After the move from Crooksling, 17 former residents died, with 12 of those Covid-19 related.

Deputy Brady said: “The families of the twelve former residents of St. Brigid’s Nursing Home in Crooksling, who died of Covid-19 deserve more detail. I have repeatedly called for a public inquiry. The treatment of our elderly citizens in nursing homes during the Covid-19 crisis was nothing short of a political disgrace.

“After one case of Covid broke out at Crooksling, the move to Tymon North still went ahead and was fast-tracked, causing Covid to spread like wildfire. This happened during the dark days of Covid when there was still a lot of concern and uncertainty out there. Answers need to be provided as to why the move took place at that time when we already knew just how easily transmitted the virus was.

“What happened to the former residents of St Brigid's Nursing Home in Crooksling needs to be specifically looked at as part of a public enquiry. Twelve former residents of the Nursing Home died. We need to see answers. The families involved and the public also need clarification and closure. An inquiry into Covid across the water in the UK already started in the summer, so we are a good bit behind in comparison. The only way that lessons can be learnt from what happened in nursing homes during the pandemic is through a full public inquiry.

“There appears to be a suggestion that while the proposed inquiry would address things like the procurement of PPE, it might also look at issues like PUP payments and I’m not sure if it’s sufficiently all-encompassing and wide-ranging enough that the families will get the specific answers that they require.

“We don’t need any more generalisations, what we need from Leo Varadkar now is specifics – when will it happen and what will the scope of the inquiry be,” said Deputy Brady.