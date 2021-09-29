Anti-vaccination protest expected as Gemma O’Doherty’s case takes place in Bray

Gemma O'Doherty with John Waters at Bray District Court in December 2020.

Anti-vaccination protesters are expected to descend on Bray today as former journalist Gemma O’Doherty’s criminal hearing is scheduled to take place at Bray District Court.

O’Doherty (53) will appear in court this morning in connection with an incident on the footbridge on the N11 at Kilmacanogue, alleged to have occurred on Tuesday, August 28, 2020.

Her case is the only case listed on the docket today.

Campaigners have been announcing on social media that a protest will take place outside the courthouse.

The planned protest is not specifically linked to the content of the hearing.

‘No Forced Vaccines,’ is among the slogans in materials relating to the demonstration, as well as ‘Covid-19 Vaccine Adverse Drug Reactions’, ‘21,766 dead’, and ‘2,074,410 injuries through Aug 14, 2021.

O’Doherty appeared in Bray District Court last December in relation to the alleged incident.

On that occasion Sgt Tony Flynn told Judge David Kennedy that he charged O'Doherty that morning with Section 19, 3C of the Public Order Act, obstruction of a peace officer.

O'Doherty replied: “I reject all of your charges. I was assaulted by Garda Waldren, who did not identify himself to me. This is a flagrant attack on free speech and journalism and I will be contesting all charges”, Sgt Flynn told the court.

Previously, she was charged with breaching section six of the public order act. A High Court order prohibits the publication of her address.

The matter has been adjourned on several occasions.

Supporters of O'Doherty gathered outside the courthouse in Bray at her previous court date in December carrying placards and chanting “Covid is a hoax”, “Only slaves wear masks” and “RTE news”.