Annacurra railway bridge to be restored

The railway bridge in Annacurra, first built in the 1860s to connect Arklow with Shillelagh for the Fitzwilliam estate, will be getting a much needed refurbishment.

The stone walls on either side of the bridge have been getting weaker and weaker over the past decade, and County Wicklow Partnership will provide a skilled stonemason to rebuild and repair the bridge.

The railway also forms part of the proposed greenway between Arklow and Shillelagh.

The local community has been working on getting the bridge restored for the past three years, and chairperson of Annacurra Tidy Towns Linda Hannay is delighted that progress is being made. She also appreciates Councillor Pat Kennedy’s assistance on the project.

In preparation for the stonemason’s work, volunteers and members of the Tidy Towns committee joined together on Saturday, October 16, to clear away bushes and briars from the area. They also found and gathered up the stones that had fallen into the field for use in November.

Annacurra Tidy Towns only came into existence in early 2020 after work on the Ciaran Shannon Walk was finished and has many plans to improve the village in the coming years.

The bridge is due for completion by the middle of November.