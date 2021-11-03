Anger as vandals start fire putting Carnew clubhouse at risk

There were fears that Carnew AFC’s clubhouse could have burned down as mindless vandals set fire to benches just feet away from the building on Sunday.

Ffirefighters were called to tackle the blaze at 7.19 p.m.

Benches that were at the playground beside the soccer pitch were brought over to the dressing rooms and set alight on top of bags of rubbish. A member of the playground committee was about to lock up the playground when they saw the fire and alerted the fire brigade.

Jack Kearney, Carnew AFC club secretary, said the fire which is the latest in a string of acts of vandalism at the club is very frustrating.

“We are very frustrated, annoyed, and disappointed. We are trying to keep the club going for the young people in the area and we are taken aback that this vandalism is happening.

“We don’t understand how these young people don’t see the club and grounds for what it is, a local facility for children and adults.”

“We feared the blaze would reach the clubhouse,” said Mr Kearney.

“The benches were brought within about 5 feet of the fence around the clubhouse. We only put a new padlock on the fence the day before, if they got past the fence they could have burned down the clubhouse.”

It is the latest in a long litany of incidents that have damaged the clubhouse which the club committee has been in the process of revitalising.

Over the past couple of years, windows have been broken and even when the committee put cages in front of them they were smashed again.

Roof slates have been torn off, the walls inside the clubhouse have been graffitied, and the ceiling has been damaged.

The day before the benches were burned, the committee were putting more mesh on the windows, repainting the walls, and rehanging doors that were taken off their hinges earlier in the week.

The clubhouse and soccer pitch are in dark area off the main street with few people around it at night time. The club believe that it is local people who are vandalising the grounds.

Carnew Fire Station Manager Martin Shannon said it took about ten minutes to bring the fire under control.

The club committee hopes that anybody with any information will come forward and that they can continue their process of doing up the clubhouse without any more disturbances.