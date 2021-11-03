Wicklow

Anger as vandals start fire putting Carnew clubhouse at risk

A burnt bench after recent vandalism at Carnew AFC. Expand

Richard Clune

There were fears that Carnew AFC’s clubhouse could have burned down as mindless vandals set fire to benches just feet away from the building on Sunday.

Ffirefighters were called to tackle the blaze at 7.19 p.m.

Benches that were at the playground beside the soccer pitch were brought over to the dressing rooms and set alight on top of bags of rubbish. A member of the playground committee was about to lock up the playground when they saw the fire and alerted the fire brigade.

