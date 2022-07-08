An Tairseach Ecology Centre in Wicklow to host religious retreat in August

Arlene Flaherty is a Dominican Sister and an alumni of An Tairseach.

AN Tairseach Ecology Centre will host a hybrid retreat in the month of August titled ‘Everything Ablaze: Encountering God’s generative love and abiding presence within and around us’.

The retreat will be presented by Arlene Flaherty, who is a Dominican Sister of Blauvelt, NY and an Tairseach Alumni. Arlene’s work in the world has placed her at the intersection of social-ecological justice, and evolutionary spirituality. Arlene holds graduate degrees in scripture and theology and has done post-graduate study in the area of evolutionary theology and spirituality

The retreat will provide input, simple ritual, and contemplative space for retreatants to encounter and explore the Creator’s presence ablaze within creation and their lives.

While drawing inspiration and guidance from the writings of Teilhard de Chardin, Thomas Berry, Elizabeth Johnson, Denis Edwards, and the poetry of Mary Oliver, retreatants will be invited to discover anew what it means to live within a cosmos ablaze with God.

Then event runs from Monday, August 15th through to Saturday, August 20, with arrival between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on the Monday, and departure due to take place mid-morning after tea and coffee on the Saturday.

The retreat is fully booked for residential participation but there are places still left for those who don’t require accommodation or would like to join online.

The cost of attending the retreat online via Zoom is €80. Payments can be made online when registering at https://antairseach.ie, by direct deposit, cheque or credit card or by phoning 0404 61833.