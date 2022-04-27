An award-winning Arklow nurse is using actors to improve mental health services

Ask the scary questions. Be prepared and informed for the answers. Let them know they are not alone.

That is the core advice for friends and relatives of people experiencing mental issues from Arklow’s Anita Bignell, who was recently crowned Mental Health Nurse of the Year at the 25th British Journal of Nursing Awards in London.

She’s worked tirelessly for more than 20 years in mental health services, most recently on a ground-breaking education project that helps those who may come across people with mental health issues in their work to improve the way they interact with and care for those people. But as a typically modest nurse, she thought her nomination email was spam.

“I actually thought that it was a spam email when I received the nomination email,” she laughs. “There were three people in our category, so I knew there was a one in three chance, but I was really nervous and didn’t quite believe it until it happened. I didn’t have a speech prepared because I’m Irish and thought I’d jinx it.”

However, she made up for that earlier disbelief when letting her hair down amongst other celebrated peers at the historic Globe Theatre.

“It was the biggest crowd I’ve been in since Covid and it was really great being in a room where nurses are being celebrated for their work,” she said. “All of the nurses who won awards had 15-20 years experience under their belt and had worked hard and been so dedicated.”

She added: “A really good mental health nurse is rebellious, so we were the loudest in the room. It was definitely the rowdiest table!”

Anita, now married to Lenny with son Lenny junior (13) and daughter Kitty (11), grew up as Anita O’Shea in Arklow, where her father Pat still lives on a farm with his dog. She left for England when she was 19, going to live with an aunt who was a nurse, and started working in nursing homes as a carer.

She loved the work, but also wanted to make new friends, so got gigs in pubs on top of her carer roles. She enjoyed that so much that she gave up nursing for a time, but one customer in particular made her regret that decision.

“I was getting a bit uncomfortable with serving people who clearly have a problem with alcohol,” she explained. “One man in particular, when he came in, you knew he was having alcohol withdrawal as he had the shakes. You might not see him for a couple of weeks sometimes, then he’d be back in one day at 11 ‘o’ clock looking for a neat gin.”

He wasn’t the only one, but he is the image that sticks out the most and it gave Anita an urge to return to nursing.

“I wanted to do something that was going to have value, something that was going to help people,” she said.

She joined the Maudsley Healthcare Trust as a healthcare assistant and trained to be a nurse there. She’s worked for the trust ever since, working in a specialist self-harm unit, a triage ward, on an assessment and liaison team, and helping to set up the OPTIMA service for people with bipolar disorder.

For the last three years she has been working in education with Maudsley Learning developing a range of interactive, immersive online mental health training courses. The most dynamic of which was alluded to earlier in this piece: mental health simulation. Maudsley Learning is the first organisation in the UK to provide this service.

“We train actors to play the roles of people with various mental health issues,” she explained. “We then write scenarios and send people in to interact with the simulation actor and have a structured debrief for 40 minutes after.

“We talk about what happened in there, what it was like to interact with the patient with mental health issues. We talk about ways we might improve our practice and look at the systems issues that affect the way we practice. Things like team dynamics, hierachy, difficulties working across boundaries - for example a nurse trying to communication with a police officer in a crisis situation with a mental health patient.

She added: “A lot of the work we do is addressing stigma. We’re trying to improve the care they receive in general hospitals and primary care, but also looking at class and race and how that affects how we interact with patients.”

Maudsley’s mental health simulations take clinical and non-clinical professionals through scenarios like a mental health crisis in the emergency room, or incidents of violence or aggression, or even just day-to-day experiences that they might not be used - coming up on the schedule is a simulation-based course aimed at helping to support mental health staff making the transition back to clinical work after a period out.

Anita believes in her work and sees the change it is making, but stresses that we can all do our part to help each other. At the darkest end of mental health issues is suicide, and Anita says that when she did clinical work she ended up working with a lot of people who were experiencing suicidal thoughts or who had suicidal plans. It hit home.

“My younger brother’s best friend took his life over 25 years ago,” she said. “I remember him as being happy, kind and lovely. This seemed to come out of the blue and it had a massive impact on my brother and his friendship group at the time. His mother was devastated.”

At that time, Anita did not have an understanding of how someone could get to that place where they felt that taking their life was the only choice, but through her work with Maudsley, she now has a deep understanding of those thoughts and how to help people come back from them.

“I don’t believe anyone takes their own life without a lot of underlying stress and feeling they don’t have a choice,” she said. “My work was showing them that they do have a choice, they aren’t hopeless and trapped, and people do care about the distress they are experiencing.”

She added: “I believe that with the right support people can come back from that. Some of that is about creating support they can access when they need it.”

More than 6,000 people across the UK and Ireland take their own lives every year, according to suicide prevention charity Samaritans, who stress that suicides are preventable with timely, evidence-based interventions. Anita has been part of the support network helping to prevent suicides.

“People think that if they ask people have they thought about taking their own life, that it will put it in their head,” she said. “That’s not true. They are often relieved to tell someone about it, and because we know that now we can help them.

“It’s really scary to ask that question and it does require a bit of thought, but the fear is that they might say yes, so if you are going to ask someone, in case they say yes, have a plan about where you are going to go with that. Know what’s available to the person.”

In Ireland, both Pieta House and Samaritans are available to call day or night, 365 days a year for anyone who is in crisis. Pieta House additionally has a 24hr text line and Samaritans can be emailed (contact details below).

Even before you get to that stage of posing such a difficult question to a friend or relative, simply asking someone if they are okay can be the beginning of bringing them back to a space where they feel they are not alone.

“People who have those thoughts often think they are the only person having them. People feel completely alone with their problems. If they can open up, they might meet someone with a similar problem, and then they don’t feel alone anymore.”