Almost €1million granted to fund Wicklow community centre projects

NINE community resources in County Wicklow have been granted almost €1million in funding in the latest round of allocations from the new Community Centre Investment Fund.

In total, 14 Wicklow community centres have received €1,082,056 in funding from this scheme, with the €965,535 allocated to Category 2 and Category 3 projects, and €116,520 going to Category 1 Projects, making it the largest capital investment in upgrading community centres in Wicklow on record.

Two of the biggest beneficiaries were The Courthouse Arts Centre in Tinahely and Imaal Hall in Dunlavin which this week have received a combined total of €433,000 as the Department of Rural and Community Development made its announcement about Category 2 and 3 projects.

The Courthouse Arts Centre in Tinahely were allocated an €285,000 in funding, which was the largest sum awarded to any of the Wicklow community centres that received support under the investment fund.

Kieran O’Toole, Artistic Director at The Courthouse Arts Centre in Tinahely, was overjoyed with the announcement, saying: “There is no overestimating the significance of this community centre investment award for the Courthouse Arts Centre, the community of Tinahely, and indeed the whole of south Wicklow and beyond.

“This amount of funding will help the staff and board of the Courthouse to secure its place in the artistic life of Wicklow, and to revitalise and develop an important architectural building in the heart of Tinahely.

“With over 25 years offering diverse programmes to people in rural South Wicklow (and a demographic reach into Wexford and Carlow) the Courthouse is a crucial aspect in the lives of the community. It’s an important link to the national artistic scene, especially for community members who can’t access events in larger cities.

“The Courthouse has always focused on access and engagement with artists and audiences in our community,” Kieran continued. “We view the space and location as a place to research and develop artistic work, which otherwise would not be accessible to the community we serve.

“With the award from the Department of Rural and Community Development through the POBAL Community Investment Fund, we can achieve greater accessibility and safety while growing our audiences. In practical terms this will include improved disability access, and increase audience comfort within the space.

“We have seen with Other Voices in West Kerry and the Sea Church in Ballycotton how bespoke, rural venues can create magical musical performances and there is no reason why the Courthouse cannot develop a similar artistic space in Wicklow, while at the same time continuing to expand our artistic residency facilities, which embed artists to create and explore our rural community. This duality of purpose, which this funding will facilitate, will help us advance this ambitious vision for the Courthouse over the next 25 years.

“The board and staff of the Courthouse want to sincerely thank Minister Heather Humphreys and the Department of Rural and Community Development for this financial commitment to the future of The Courthouse Arts Centre.”

In west Wicklow, the Imaal Community Hall in Dulavin was awarded a princely sum of €148,067 under the investment fund. The announcement will come as welcome news to the Dunlavin community, after burglars trashed and flooded the centre the night before its reopening in February.

The funding will be used to upgrade, renovate and refurbish extensions to existing centres, energy efficiency upgrades, improved access for people with disabilities, Upgrades to lighting systems and stage areas Fire Safety Upgrades and Essential maintenance works, like roof repairs and works to upgrade toilet facilities.

The remaining beneficiaries were led by Rathdrum Cancer Support, which were awarded €100,000. Also on the list of successful applicants were: Newtownmountkennedy Community Centre (€85,172.25), Stratford/Grangecon Local Development (€74,825), Wolfe Tone Community Centre (€74,624.16), An Tairseach Cuideachta Faoi Theorainn Ráthaíochta (€69,616), Purple House Cancer Support Centre (€67,669.53) and Newcastle Community Centre (€60,561.60).

Minister Heather Humphreys and the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar announced the funding at Hartstown Sports and Leisure Centre in Dublin this week.

Speaking in Hartstown, the Tánaiste said: “I’m delighted to see this ground-breaking investment in community centres. It will bring real improvements to the heart of communities across Ireland.

“In time, I think it will become as significant as the Sport Capital Programme which has brought local sporting facilities up a level that would have been unimaginable 20 years ago.

“Every county in Ireland will receive funding, for projects like new meeting rooms, refurbished and warmer buildings, new social hubs, and improved disability access.”

Announcing the investment, Minister Humphreys added: “The local community centre is at the heart of our towns, villages and parishes right across the country. Our community centres come in many different shapes and sizes and provide a wide and diverse range of services and activities.

“The community centre is where the children go to play sport; it’s where meals are provided for our senior citizens; it’s where the local dramatic society perform; it’s where the ICA, our Men’s Sheds, Youth Clubs and other local organisation come together for their meetings and events.

“Most importantly in the month of December – the community centre is often the place that Santa will come to visit to meet the local children!”

The Wicklow facilities awarded funding in Category 1 earlier this year were topped by Nockan Developments and Ballinacor Community Project, which each received €25,000.

Askanagap Community Development Association was awarded €24,900, Rathnew Community Centre gained €23,588.55 and Ballywaltrim Community Centre was granted €18,032.20.