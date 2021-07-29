All systems go for construction of €139m Arklow wastewater treatment plant

Arklow can start to make ‘firm plans for the future’ following final approval by Cabinet for the long-awaited wastewater treatment plant yesterday (Tuesday).

Cabinet approval means that Irish Water can award a contract for the construction project, which is expected to cost €139 million.

It’s understood that contracts are likely to be signed for the construction of the plant in September. Work is expected to start at the former Wallboard Factory site on the North Quay in early 2022 with construction to be completed by September 2025.

A spokesperson for Irish Water said the utility ‘will be moving to award the construction contract for Arklow as quickly as possible following cabinet approval.’

The new sewerage plant will provide secondary treatment with a capacity of 24,000 Population Equivalent (PE) upgradable to 36,000 PE. The project will also include two interceptor sewer pipelines to bring untreated wastewater to the plant and a marine sea outfall pipe to discharge the treated wastewater effluent to the Irish Sea.

Cathaoirleach Councillor Miriam Murphy said: ‘It’s brilliant and will bring more good news to Arklow in terms of investment in housing and businesses. It’s great as I know a lot of people have been hanging on for many years. The whole community, both urban and rural, will benefit.’

Senator Pat Casey said: ‘This has been a priority for me since I entered national politics and I am delighted that a Fianna Fáil Minister has finally brought this project over the line.

‘Even with the Covid pandemic and the efforts of some populists to scaremonger, Fianna Fáil in Government have worked in Government to ensure that the Arklow Wastewater Treatment Plant was delivered, not talked about. This is a massive environmental investment for Arklow and sees the beginning of a new era of sustainable growth for the town and its people. The Avoca River finally will enter a new clean and green era which will see potential for this maritime town.’

Senator Casey added: ‘The 30 year wait is almost over for the people of Arklow and I am delighted to have worked closely with Minister O’Brien on this project since he took office last year and I have made it a priority. I am delighted that Cabinet have approved this today and I will continue to work with Irish Water to ensure its delivery.’

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said: ‘This is a historic day for Arklow because the final approval for the wastewater plant opens up the way for the transformation of the entire region.

‘This has been a project that I’ve been working on since I got into politics a decade ago. It’s something I promised we would deliver when we got into Government and was determined to see happen. The delivery of the waste water plant has been desperately needed in Arklow for decades. The fact it has been given the green light means the town can, at last, make firm plans for the future.

‘With it in place it paves the way for additional housing, economic growth and ensures that the environment is protected. It really is a massive step forward for Arklow and one that could not come soon enough,’ Minister Donnelly added.

Cllr Pat Fitzgerald said: ‘There has been many false dawns in respect of the plant being built but this announcement clears the way for the work to commence in the coming months.’

He added that ‘when the plant is in place there will be an increase in building of homes for the many in our community who are waiting for years to be housed. I have a memory of the wastewater plant being discussed at council meetings I attended 20 years ago and the focal point then was of the state of the river. While it will take some years to build the plant this is a great announcement for Arklow town.’

Cllr Sylvester Bourke said he was ‘thrilled’ by the announcement.

‘It’s a huge vote of confidence in Arklow and long overdue. I feel it puts Arklow firmly on the map. There has often been a feeling that Arklow is the forgotten town, but it’s not anymore.’

Cllr Peir Leonard said: ‘I’m delighted to hear the news and looking forward to seeing young people enjoy boating activities on the Avoca once it is clean.’

Cllr Leonard thanked Irish Water and Wicklow County Council staff for their efforts and paid tribute to former public representatives and the community for their hard work over many years.

Cllr Pat Kennedy also welcomed the announcement saying it was a ‘big boost for Arklow and the surrounding areas and bodes well for the future of the area’.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said: ‘In all my time in public life, this is something that has been long sought and I’m delighted that it’s finally being agreed today, and I’m very proud to be part of a government that has just authorized this massive level of investment and contracts will be signed in September and construction works will start early in the new year.’

Sinn Fein Deputy John Brady said: ‘This brings an end to 30 years of campaigning and will help to unlock Arklow’s full potential once completed. It is really frustrating that it has taken two years to get the Minister to sign off on the critical project from when it was given approval by An Bord Pleanala in August 2019.’

Deputy Brady also called on the Government to ensure that construction of the plant proceeds without any further delays.

Wicklow Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore said: ‘For a very long time, I’ve been calling for the urgent need to expedite the Ministerial consent process so that construction could start as soon as possible. I spoke in the Dáil on many occasions, raising it with the Minister as well as during a Dáil motion.

‘This news is a huge relief to all of us, particularly local residents who have been waiting over 30 years for this project. Arklow will be one of the most important large-scale wastewater infrastructure project in the country with huge potential for Arklow so it’s important that this was done right so that there were no additional delays,’ Deputy Whitmore added.

Green Party TD Steven Matthews said: ‘Along with other public reps I have been working to move this forward for some years now. When completed, untreated sewage will no longer be pumped into the water in Arklow. This is a pretty basic ask for any community and it’s a situation that should have even rectified many years ago.

‘Decades of underinvestment have lead to the situation in Arklow being prolonged and I’m delighted that this funding has finally been approved. This will make a significant difference to the water quality, which is nothing less than the people of Arklow deserve. It will also allow for future sustainable growth of the town.’

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said: ‘The construction of this wastewater treatment plant is pivotal for the future growth and development of Arklow town, and for the successful delivery of housing. It is also a hugely important step to rectifying the unacceptable situation whereby untreated wastewater is released directly to the Avoca River.

The Housing Minister stated that Arklow’s lack of wastewater infrastructure had been cited in the 2019 Court of Justice of the European Union’s judgment against the Iris State for failing to meet the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive.

‘The people of Arklow have been waiting for decades for this project which will be designed and constructed to cater for a growing population, will facilitate economic development and importantly, safeguard the environment,’ Minister O’Brien added.