Aldi supports local charities across Wicklow

Several local charities have received grants from Aldi’s Community Grants programme.

€500 grants were presented to Irish Horse Welfare Trust, Arklow Cancer Support, Blessington Men's Shed, Enable Ireland Wicklow Services and Greystones Cancer Support by the retailer’s teams.

Aldi’s Community Grants programme helps fund local charities and community organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities. Each local charity supported was chosen by Aldi employees, enabling them to help local causes they are passionate about.

The Community Grants programme has supported 850 donations to local charities to date. By the end of the year, the programme will have donated over €450,000 since its inception in 2016.

John Curtin, Group Buying Director, Aldi Ireland said: “We are proud to continue supporting local charities across the country through the Aldi Community Grants programme and we’re pleased to see the impact of our donation in local communities for County Wicklow.

“The Community Grants programme is one example of how Aldi is committed to investing and partnering with local communities and charities across Ireland and we look forward to continuing this engagement into 2022.”

Aldi has five stores in the county and spent €8.4 million with its Co. Wicklow suppliers in 2020.