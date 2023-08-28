Aldi starts Christmas hiring drive in Wicklow

Aldi has announced plans to create 13 jobs in its County Wicklow stores as part of a nationwide campaign to recruit 340 new team members for the busy Christmas period.

Five of Aldi’s 160 Irish stores are in Wicklow, with jobs currently advertised as part of this drive for positions in Bray, Greystones, Rathnew and Arklow.

The news comes off the back of huge growth for the discount supermarket chain, which has opened five new stores in Ireland so far this year, investing heavily in Dublin and the west coast as part of a five-year €73million plan.

Aldi also increased its hourly pay rates for store workers from the beginning of February this year. The supermarket now has a entry rate of €13.85 an hour.

Brian O’Shea, HR Director at Aldi Ireland, said: “Aldi has continued to grow in 2023 and to invest in new stores, and now we’re looking for hundreds more colleagues to join our incredible teams across the country ahead of Christmas, including 13 new jobs in County Wicklow.”