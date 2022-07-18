Aisling Foran joins Board of Bray Area Partnership

Aisling Foran, Chairperson of Wicklow Triple A Alliance, has been appointed to the Board of the Bray Area Partnership as a representative for the Bray Disability Network.

Aisling has been Chairperson of Wicklow Triple A Alliance since April 2017. The organisation advocates for and supports those affected by Autism, Aspergers and ADHD. Aisling joined in 2013 after receiving help dealing with the diagnosis of her youngest son Aidan.

She has lived in Greystones since 2011 and dedicated much of her time to advocating for neurodiverse people, making this latest appointment a particularly proud moment.

“I joined the Disability Network as Chairperson of Wicklow Triple A Alliance to provide a voice for our community,” she said, “and I hope to continue that work with my role on the Bray Area Partnership.

"The work of the Partnership tackles disadvantage across many sectors of society. From their SPECS early childhood support service to their SICAP programmes and their recently launched Social Prescribing service they really try to reach out to communities who for whatever reason need some extra support.

"I am particularly interested in the new IMPACT service which aims to support people who are in receipt of a Disability payment and would like to access work. Supporting disabled people into employment that suits them is something I have always been very passionate about. I look forward to helping the work of Bray Area Partnership in any way I can.”