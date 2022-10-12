Agony, blisters and a bike crash can’t stop Wicklow man completing 32 half Ironmans in 32 days

An emotional Michael Burton has spoken of the “agony” of blisters, swelling and a brutal bike crash that all took their toll as he completed 32 half Ironmans in 32 days across 32 counties in aid of the Irish Cancer Society, Jigsaw and Movember.

On October 1, at Bray’s seafront, he scrambled over the line of his final 1.9 kilometre swim, 90 kilometre cycle and half marathon run to the adulation of supporters, friends and family.

It had been a monumental month of turmoil for the Enniskerry man, who just a few years ago found himself in a dark place – a very long way from being able to even complete one half Ironman.

“You can do anything you want to when you put your mind to it,” he said. “If you looked at me a few years ago, I was overweight, I drank too much, I was using recreational drugs. If you asked anyone who knew me, they would say there was no way I could have done this.”

Michael channelled his energy in to getting himself in to better physical shape and as he felt the benefit, the idea of creating the ‘32’ event began to form.

Michael realised when he took on the challenge that it would be extremely difficult. He knew there would be bad days, and there were.

“Day five to seven were horrendous,” he explained. “It got to the stage I couldn’t straighten my leg, my knee was swelling up with fluid, and my feet were blistering up. The run was agony for those days.

“Day by day I built in to the challenge. I knew the first 10 days were going to be really hard and I just needed to get through them and tick them off.”

KiIkenny and Wexford were tough counties between the weather, multiple punctures and communication issues for Michael, but Dublin nearly broke him.

“I was doing about 45km/h and I came off the bike after hitting a kerb,” he said. “I cut up my leg, hands and hip, but had to keep going. Even with my hands all bandaged up!

“I knew before I set off that I would come off the bike at some stage.

“I had to take care of my injuries, so I swam quite a bit in pools where I could protect my wounds.”

He addied: “What I have been through to get to this stage in life on the mental health side is nothing compared to this challenge that I took on.”

Michael said his support on the road was brilliant and credits his girlfriend Emily Wray as an essential part of his motivation and success.

On the final day, he was joined by lots of supporters to finish on a high. He swam, cycled and ran at a pace that allowed him to take it all in and says that he really enjoyed it. He arrived at Bray bandstand mid-afternoon to a welcome that took his breath away.

“It was amazing.” he beamed. “I couldn’t have asked for a better finish and I want to thank you all for making it such a special day.”

His efforts have raised more than €21,000 to date for his chosen three causes. His online iDonate page will remain open until November 1.