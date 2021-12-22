After an uphill mental health battle, Marc’s dreams are becoming reality

CASTLETOWN’S Marc Halpin (26) hopes to start an important conversation by telling his own mental health story; one about struggles with self-harm and self-hatred, dark thoughts and medication as well as keeping it all inside to a point of self-destruction.

In the hope of raising awareness for other people, Marc describes the struggle he went through in his teens and early 20s that he is now recovering from.

While he is in a much better place now – soon to be a father, working as a personal trainer and co-hosting a podcast with his best friend – Marc has realised that mental health is something that is constant and there are no guarantees.

In his own words, Marc explains why he decided to go public via the podcast Paper Tuesdays about his own struggles.

“November was Men’s Mental Health Month and, being co-host of a podcast, I decided that with both a platform and a story to tell, it was the right time for me to share my own experiences and difficulties regarding mental health. I did it in the hope that maybe somebody who may currently be suffering or may have struggled in the past would be able to find a bit of hope from my story or even relate to it, or feel a bit more normal about it if nothing else.

“I lost a family member to suicide at the age of 14, and that was the way that I found out what the word ‘suicide’ meant. It affected me in ways I didn’t understand at the time.

“Having always been a happy and outgoing child and teenager, I began to retreat back into myself and became more aware of and focused on the darkness in the world. I held onto a lot of anger and fear, and let it fester inside of me because I didn’t know how to address it. As I developed physically around this age, I began to put all of my energy into sport and used it to distract myself from how I felt inside.

“When my Leaving Cert came around, which I admit I had put no effort into because I trained so much, I ended up injuring myself from doing too much with regard to my physical efforts. I was then left with the mess I had made with not only my education but with my mind.

“There was a period of around three weeks at this time where I stopped engaging with everybody. I remember not having had a conversation with anyone for those few weeks”.

It was Marc’s mother who stepped and brought him to a doctor.

“My GP prescribed anti-depressants, anti-anxiety medication and referred me to a behavioural psychologist. I didn’t want this help at the time so I was only doing it because I was being made to and, because of that, it didn’t really work because I didn’t do the work on my end.

“I’d be very inconsistent in taking the medications, and I wouldn’t give the psychologist anything to work with. Not using proper care with the medication is a big no-no and I found that out for myself. My mind began shattering. I began self-harming shortly after my Leaving Cert and it continued for at least a year.

“I would cut myself and in a way it would have a visual representation of my pain so that I could prove to myself that I wasn’t faking it. At the time it provided a momentary release from the pain I felt in my head.

“I mentioned about being athletic, but I used this negatively in the way I would punch myself to sleep some nights because I couldn’t stand to lie awake with my thoughts. I would try to hit my own off switch. I could never knock myself out but I would leave myself concussed enough so that I didn’t have to feel like myself. Because of both this and the fact that I was improperly using my medication, there are parts of this stage of my life I don’t fully remember.

“These were signs that I was becoming a danger to myself, so I was admitted to Newcastle Hospital. There, I underwent a test which resulted in me being told I had clinical depression, generalised anxiety disorder and a suspected bipolar disorder, which a later diagnoses confirmed I did not have”.

Marc said that being in Newcastle was a moment that really changed the direction of his life.

“I was 19 years old in a psychiatric hospital, away from my family and scared. It was when I began speaking to some of the other patients that I knew I did not belong there.

“I was only there a day before I managed to get a meeting with the psychiatrist and convinced him to let me go home, under the conditions that my medication was increased.

“I spent about six months after that on seven or eight different types of medications. With the amount of different meds, they left me feeling like a zombie. I became a patient at a day-clinic in Gorey during this time.

“Eventually I began to come around to the help of the workers there, and decided that I didn’t want to feel numb anymore. I began working with them using their services as well as another therapist.

“I very carefully and gradually came off the medications after about six months.

“After I did this, I knew I had to stay on top of things so I stayed working with my behavioural psychologist. I also used the services of a place in Dundrum in Dublin called the iMindCoach, and did a dozen or so psychotherapy-type sessions with, which still stand to me today.

“Eventually at the age of 21, I became self sufficient with my mental health and have been ever since. I have since travelled and lived abroad for extended periods, opened up my own personal training business, and am starting a family with my first child on the way.

“These are all things I never believed were possible while I was sick. I thought they were things for other people, and for me they were just dreams, but now they are reality.

“I’m a happy person now, but I know now that I definitely wasn’t always. I’m not saying this to tell anybody how great I am or how hard I had it, I’m telling my story to let other people know that the help works because I didn’t do this by myself. I could only do it because of the help.”

Marc has sent his thanks to everyone who has helped him along his journey, as well as those who have reached out to him since the Podcast aired.

“My advice to those struggling is please speak to your family, use your friends, use the services available to you because that’s what they’re there for. I’m proof that this can happen to anybody and it’s true that a problem shared is a problem halved and there are people out there with answers you or I don’t have”.

Marc Halpin is a personal trainer at Marc Halpin Fitness in Castletown.