Aaron (14) steals the show as Wicklow’s Fitzsimons family progress to Ireland’s Fittest Family quarter-finals

The Fitzsimons family from Wicklow town progressed to the quarter-finals of Ireland’s Fittest Family (IFF) after an inspirational performance by the youngest member of their team on the first episode last Sunday.

The internet was full of praise for 14-year-old Wicklow Educate Together National School student Aaron, as the avid sportsman set the tone for the competition with an eye-catching display of mental strength and endurance in the first event of the day. It was a performance years in the making.

The family of self-described adrenaline junkies have been hooked on the popular television show since its inception over ten years ago. As the family’s matriarch Janice (46) explained, had it not been for the show’s minimum age requirement, the Fitzsimons family would surely have appeared on it sooner.

“Aaron and Kai have been hooked on the program for the past ten years,” Janice said. “The minimum age to appear on the show is 14, and Aaron just turned 14 this summer. I swear, they’ve been counting down each birthday until Aaron turned 14! So, I can’t say we haven’t had plenty of warning!

“But seriously, we’re all into our adventure sports. We all mountain bike and surf. I suppose, we Fitzsimons just like a bit of adrenaline!”

Janice’s husband Brian (45), who is an accountant by trade, is said to be sport mad. He loves football, GAA and, above all else, surfing. He has always held sport and fitness in the highest regard, and it’s safe to say that the apple didn’t fall from the tree.

Aaron, who attends Wicklow Educate Together National School, and his older brother Kai (16), who is enrolled at the North Wicklow Educate Together School in Bray, are both heavily involved in Wicklow sport.

Both siblings play for Arklow Town FC, with Aaron lining out for the U15 DDSL Major team, and Kai for their Premier U18 DDSL side. They are also members of the Inbhear Dee Athletics Club and share their parent’s love for surfing and mountain biking.

‘High and Dry’ is a new IFF event, involving a mixture of the ever-popular ‘Hang Tough’ challenge and a relay balance race. One family member is suspended high above a lake on a crane, while their teammates run back and forth on a pontoon below.

The objective is to carry as many rings as possible to the other side of the lake before your teammate hanging from the crane loses their grip and falls into the water.

Aaron managed to hang tough for an impressive 1:28s, a full 15 seconds longer than any of the other, older competitors.

“The crane was swinging a good bit, which definitely made it more difficult,” Aaron said. “The rain was dripping down the straps that the rings were attached to, and the crane was jerking back and forth a good bit.

“It didn’t felt like I was up there that long honestly. When you’re up there and you’re trying to deal with the movement of the crane it goes a bit faster. I was just thinking about the rest of the team and how they were doing. I could hear them running along the pontoon, and I was just concentrating on doing my best for them.”

The Fitzsimons score of 11 rings saw them finish the event in top spot. In the aftermath, the Fitzsimons’ coach Anna Geary said that Aaron’s performance in particular was “brilliant” and that the young man “kept everyone on the team composed”.

As mum Janice explained, years of climbing trees had provided all the training Aaron needed to succeed.

“He’s always been a great lad for climbing trees,” Janice said. “There’s a tree around the corner from our house where he did all his practice. He was fantastic on the day and really gave us that flying start we had hoped for.

The next event was another new creation, called ‘Raft Race’. It began with the whole team carrying a 20kg raft to one side of a lake. Then, with two members staying on the raft at all times, the family had to pull themselves to the other side using a rope that ran from one side of the lake to the other. Once the whole team had crossed the lake, they carried the raft another 200m to the finish line.

As winners of the previous event, the Fitzsimons had the honour, and disadvantage, of being the guinea pigs. They got off to a flying start, but Kai and Janice fell in a couple times as they struggled to keep their balance. Finishing with a time of 4:20s, the Fitzsimons came in second last in the event, a result (most of) the family were disappointed in.

“We were the first to ever do the event,” Janice said. “There were so many different aspects to it. In hindsight, if we had the chance to go anywhere other than first, we might have taken a different tack. If we had the chance to do it again, we’d probably keep Aaron on the raft at all times.

After the results from the first two rounds had been tabulated, the Fitzsimons found themselves in the eliminator, up against Davy Fitz’s Doran family from Co Wexford for a coveted spot in the quarter-finals of the competition.

“Kai and Aaron were so happy that we got to run the eliminator, whereas Janice and I would’ve preferred to have gone through to the next round automatically!,” dad Brian joked. “Our shoulders dropped, and they were jumping for joy. It was quite the contrast!”

The fan favourite eliminator course is not for the feint hearted. It begins with a run across a pontoon bridge, with intermittent walls to scale, followed by a log carry. Then it’s on to another pontoon obstacle, before teams scale another wall and, finally, attempt the eliminator ramp.

The Fitzsimons opened up a lead after the Doran family struggled on the initial pontoon portion.

By the time they reached the ramp at the end of the course they had ample time to put their strategy into action.

Kai was first up the ramp for the Fitzsimons. A feat made all the more impressive when you consider that the 16-year-old North Wicklow Educate Together School student had just come home from Spain earlier that day, where he had been on a month-long cultural exchange. Kai hadn’t even unpacked his bag before he was thrown, quite literally, straight into the deep end.

Legs hooked down the back of the ramp, he hauled up his father Bryan, who weighs a good 75kg.

“We probably took too many attempts at the ramp, but it was really tough going,” Kai said. “I had a couple of goes at it earlier in the day and it seemed fine, but the wet made it so much harder. We were soaked after being in the lake, and the ramp was at such a steep incline. You’re basically running straight up.”

Together, Kai and Bryan pulled Aaron up shortly thereafter, leaving just mum Janice to ascend the ramp. The Doran family were now starting to close the gap, with two of their members having reached the top of the ramp. The pressure was on Janice who, as she explained, was replaying the song ‘Running up that Hill’ by Kate Bush over and over in her head.

“That ramp has been the biggest fear in my life for the last 10 years!,” Janice joked. “I could see the other team getting up there out of the corner of my eye and knew the pressure was on. So when the guys pulled me up it was such a relief.

“You really have to play to your strengths. Each team had their individual strengths, but it’s really about how you work together as a team, how you communicate and the strategies you come up with, often on the fly. It’s all about the team effort.”

And so the Fitzsimons family progressed to the quarter-finals at the expense of their Wexford counterparts. Presenter Mairead Farrell and their coach Anna Geary, were full of praise for the Wicklow team, with the latter saying that she was looking for “a team that will keep going, and I’ve found it”.