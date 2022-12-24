A woman in her 40s is injured during aggravated burglary in Greystones

Gardaí in Wicklow are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary at a property in Greystones on Friday evening.

At approximately 6.30pm, a number of men entered the property and demanded cash.

One woman aged in her 40s was injured during the incident. She did not require medical attention and her injuries are non-life threatening.

The suspected offenders fled the scene with a sum of cash and jewellery.

Gardaí in Bray are appealing to anybody who was in the area of Killincarrig area of Greystones between 6 pm and 7 pm on Friday evening to contact them. They are particularly keen for any road users who may have camera footage from this area at the time to make it available to investigating Gardaí

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bray Garda Station on 01 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

No arrests have been made at this stage and investigations are ongoing.