Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘A complete slap in the face’ – Arklow groups and businesses in shock after leisure centre closed without warning to house Ukranian refugees

Coral Leisure Centre Arklow. Expand

Close

Coral Leisure Centre Arklow.

Coral Leisure Centre Arklow.

Coral Leisure Centre Arklow.

wicklowpeople

Ria McGuire

Arklow community groups and leisure businesses were left reeling on Friday after receiving notice on Thursday evening that the hall at Arklow Leisure Centre was to close with immediate effect to house 75 Ukrainian refugees.

Business owners who use the centre’s facilities as their workplace and sports clubs that use it for activities say they had no prior warning and that when they received the notice to remove their belongings and cease activities, no support was offered to find alternative venues.

Privacy