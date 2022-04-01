‘A complete slap in the face’ – Arklow groups and businesses in shock after leisure centre closed without warning to house Ukranian refugees

Arklow community groups and leisure businesses were left reeling on Friday after receiving notice on Thursday evening that the hall at Arklow Leisure Centre was to close with immediate effect to house 75 Ukrainian refugees.

Business owners who use the centre’s facilities as their workplace and sports clubs that use it for activities say they had no prior warning and that when they received the notice to remove their belongings and cease activities, no support was offered to find alternative venues.

Whilst affected parties have concerns for their own livelihoods and clubs, concerns have also been raised about the suitability of the building to become a temporary home for refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Issues raised include insufficient bedding, plumbing, heating, a lack of cooking facilities and general health and safety, with some in the community frustrated that the people of Arklow were not asked to help co-ordinate donations of supplies and things like proper beds and bedding.

Among those most vocal since the news broke on Thursday evening is Susan Neary Farrell, an organiser of the Arklow Racquetball Club, which has been operating out of the leisure centre for 41 years.

She said she is “just shocked at the lack of advanced warning and consideration that’s been given to the affected clubs and businesses there”.

Susan set up the Facebook Page Save Arklow Sports Centre so local clubs and businesses affected could discuss possible solutions. This group has amassed more than 761 members in the past 24hrs.

“First and foremost Arklow Raquet Club are not opposed with the centre being used for the refugees - that is not our intentions,” said Susan.

“Our secretary was contacted yesterday evening at 6 o’clock along with everyone else that uses the facility and told that they had to remove all our photos, plaque and everything from the walls.

“We’re there 41 years and to be told in a couple of hours notice to remove all your things - not being given a duration of how long we wont be able to use the facilities is actually quite hurtful.”

After Covid, Susan has seen the racquet club grow, and was hopeful for what the future had in store.

“We have currently 20 competitive players at the moment but we’re building that up after Covid, trying to maintain members,” said Susan. “But this is going to be another kick in the teeth. It is an angry feeling among the groups about lack of forethought and communication.”

Jenny Fortune runs Genuine Fitness Spinning Studio from a room in the hall and said she was given notice at 5:30p.m. on Thursday evening to remove her 14 spin bikes, sound system and weights before the refugees arrive.

When she arrived at the centre on Friday morning, she said she found what she thought were “horrendous conditions” that the arriving Ukrainian families were to be housed in.

"The complete inefficiency of this building to house anybody, it's sick," she said. "It really made me sad to come in and look at those little beds that those poor families are expected to come and use when there's hotels around the town where they could actually be in a proper bed.

"The beds that there in, there's literally no room for them to turn over. I don't know how anyone is going to sleep on that. The conditions are horrendous.

"Little beds, with one of those really cheap little white pillows. That's how they're sleeping, when there's hotels (available).

"There's BnBs around the place too, and I actually know a friend of mine who applied, they sent in an application a couple of weeks ago and they haven't heard a word back."

Jenny added that two of the three women's toilets are “more often than not out of order” making her doubt the ability of the plumbing system to handle 75 residents, and that the room being used as the dormitory is a basketball court with mould on the walls.

When she spoke to a Wicklow County Council representative at the hall on Friday, she said she was told that the refugees would not have access to the cafe's kitchen and that a fridge and microwave would be set up somewhere else instead.

Of all the emotions Jenny expressed about this issue, the one she felt most strongly was anger. Anger at the community not being given the opportunity to rally to provide proper bedding and supplies for the Ukrainians, who she feels have been “shoved into a cold building that nobody cares about”.

"It's so unsuitable, and that's the saddest part," she said. "If you thought that you were giving something that's worthwhile, maybe you'd think that you were part of the greater good, but it doesn't feel like that at all. It actually feels like a complete slap in everybody's face.

"If they had given us the notice, we could have rallied around as a community and done a little inventory list of how many bottles of shampoo, how many sanitary items, how many children's toys, little bits of pyjamas, and as a community their could have been people organising it and ticking off, 'we have enough of this, we have enough this, we have enough of this'.

"If people were told on time, people would have rallied together, instead of this just being put on us at 5:30 last night."

Tom Thornton, who runs Leinster Taekwondo, stressed that no businesses at the centre would begrudge refugees a place to live, and that they “do not want people to feel sorry for them”.

However, he does want people to understand the affect of having your ‘livelihood’ taken from you at short notice, with no support, right after the perils his business faced during lockdowns.

“We don’t want people to feel sorry for us,” he said, “But we do want them to understand that from a personal point of view, emotionally it’s heartbreaking. There’s only so much fight one person can have.

“This is my livelihood. This is what I do for a living. It supports my partner and my family. Arklow is one third of our income, so if we cannot find an alternative venue that we can use, then we lose basically our job.

“Having survived through Covid and been supported very well by the government through Covid to get the business back up and running, to now have it potentially ripped out from underneath us is absolutely heart breaking.”

He added: “None of us have a problem with supporting the Ukrainian people. We would all want the same thing. If it happened to us, we would all want to be support. We would love to see the centre being used to help them, if that’s what needs to be done.

“The big issue is this decision was made somewhere in government yesterday afternoon, yesterday morning and shoved down the chain at short notice.

“I was speaking to Michael, the manager, and he said he literally found out at 4 o’clock yesterday afternoon. Everything had to go.”

Tom also has classes in Enniscorthy and explained that when his venue there was to be converted to a vaccination centre he was given two months notice and support to find an alternative location, which he did find. He said on Friday morning that he had been given no such support in this instance, nor has he been given any timelines.

Affected parties looked to local councillors for answers however they too have said they were in the dark.

“I’d be honest with you I thought it was an early April fools but it’s no joke, and no joke out in Ukraine,” said Councillor Tommy Annesley, who has moved quickly to try to help locals affected.

He and other Arklow Councillors are now tasked with welcoming and integrating the refugees into the community, and finding a replacement building for local activities.

“Listen my heart does go out to the people, their lives have been disrupted for a couple of days,” said Cllr Annesley. “But they will get sorted out - we will find them a different premises that businesses and community groups can work from.

"I was this morning in talks to facilitate a couple of groups in Glenart College, they have a big new gym arena, and they're are saying yes to facilitate people” he said.

“There is great community spirit in Arklow - and I hope it does shine through.”

In response to the criticism Local Arklow Councillor Pier Leonard has said on Facebook that “Once again the lack of communication from the relevant bodies to local representatives on something as huge as this is deplorable and just not acceptable”

“With this taken into account and the decision already made in choosing Coral Leisure Centre my two main priorities now are to assist with this operation and get the community onboard to help and secondly try to help the businesses who have been displaced.

“What we need now is to make this situation as temporary as possible and integrate these people into our community.” she ended

Wicklow County Council told the Wicklow People on Friday that all local authorities have been asked to establish community facilities to provide emergency beds for arriving refugees, and that this was their response to this request.

In a statement, the council explained: “As part of this request, received on the 31st of March and reflecting the national urgency, Wicklow County Council has initiated the set-up of emergency contingency beds temporarily at Coral Leisure Centre Arklow.

"The Swimming Pool and Gym Facility at the Centre remain open. While it is regrettable that this emergency response measure has had an affect on a small number of businesses at the facility the council will continue to liaise with the businesses affected.

"The Council is committed to delivering on the humanitarian response to the people fleeing the war in Ukraine and seeking protection in Ireland. Outside of the accommodation established at Coral Leisure Centre, the Council has also secured emergency accommodation for refugees across the County in hotels and guest houses.”