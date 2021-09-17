A Blessington home with an asking price of €4.85 million to feature on television programme

A Blessington home with an asking price of €4.85 million will feature on the latest series of Selling Ireland’s Most Exclusive Home.

Oaklands House sits on 62 acres in Blessington, and it’s an immaculate country property beautifully located in the shadow of the Wicklow Mountains with gorgeous views across the lakes.

There has been a Great House at Oaklands since the Georgian era. All but demolished by fire in the 1920s, today's house was beautifully rebuilt approximately twenty-five ago, the owners having opted for a period style in keeping with the wonderful stone courtyard that adjoins the house.

This gives you every contemporary comfort, with all the beautiful period proportions you would expect from the Georgian era. The present owners completely redecorated when they moved in and have maintained everything perfectly ever since. This means that Oaklands is in turnkey condition, presented to a beautiful standard throughout.

From the exceptional mahogany staircase that divides to meet a minstrel's gallery above the entrance hall to the bright sun room, the spacious and beautiful bedrooms with solid wood floors and working shutters, to the countrystyle kitchen that is warmed by an Aga, this is a house to embrace family life and also provide a showcase setting for entertaining.

Add two further accommodation spaces: a one bedroom lodge that includes a gym, and a three bedroom mews, and you have plenty of options for living and working, as a retreat, or to provide additional rental income.

The house is surrounded by mature trees and landscaped gardens, while the substantial acreage is rented to a local farmer. The very large American barn and separate huge workshop space give further options for horses or other pursuits.

Restored and recreated for the twenty first century, Oaklands is an exceptional property with a huge potential. Ready to walk into it is a beautiful family home in the County that is known as The Garden of Ireland, yet all this

is still within an hour of Dublin city centre.

The hallway at Oaklands House immediately welcomes you and sets the scene for this beautiful home. There is a tiled floor, and a solid wood stove in a marble surround, with space for a pair of wing-back chairs to sit while you wait for everyone to join you for your walk down to the lake.

A dramatic mahogany staircase divides to meet the minstrels gallery above, but staying on the ground floor, there is a large dual aspect drawing room to the right, which also has a marble fireplace and solid wood stove inset.

Beyond this, the sitting room has French windows to the courtyard. To the left, the family room is another dual aspect space, that leads to the bright kitchen, fitted with every modern convenience as well as classic touches such as the Belfast sink, butcher's block and Aga. There is a breakfast area here, and the room opens to the lovely sun room, which is warm in all weathers, and a lovely place to sit.

To the rear of the house, an inner hall leads to a utility room and boot room with access to the courtyard, so lake and hill walks can be fully enjoyed, and then wellies and coats sloughed off in style.

Upstairs, the four bedrooms are all very large doubles, each is dual aspect, with lake or mountain views, and all are en-suite. The master also has a walk-in wardrobe. The landing leads to a large balcony / roof garden area, with plenty of room to sit and watch the beautiful sunsets over the hills. At the top of the house, the very generous upper space is divided into two areas, and has a bathroom.

Stone gateposts mark the entrance to Oaklands House. These lead to a sweeping avenue, bounded by mature trees, and flanked by paddocks, before turning to meet the house at a substantial parking area. The grand doublefronted façade is softened with wisteria, and again sheltered by mature trees.

To the front of the house, steps lead to a large lawn with commanding views across Blessington Lake. The grounds have been landscaped by Arthur Shackleton. Patios wrap around the house, providing sunny seating at all times of the day.

To the rear, the original period courtyard is another sheltered spot, again with patios fronting the mews, lodge and additional outbuildings. Beyond this again, and reached via a stone coaching-arch, is a further set of yards, with a large American barn, and additional exceptionally spacious barn / workshop area. There are already two stables, but space for plenty more.

The gardens include a kitchen garden and poly tunnel. The rest of the 62 acres is made up of very good pasture land, presently let to a local farmer. The hill to the rear gives views to Russborough House, Tulfaris and across the lakes. All in all, a truly idyllic spot.

Viewing is Sstrictly by appointment with Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes Farms/Estates on 01 237 6302