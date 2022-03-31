€97,000 in grants for Wicklow’s swimming pools

A cash injection of €97,000 is to be shared by Wicklow’s swimming pool operators.

Sport Ireland and Ireland Active have confirmed that eight facilities in Wicklow will receive Covid grants, as part of a €3.2 million package for the sector.

Coral Leisure in Arklow will receive a grant of €11,989.55, while Coral Leisure Wicklow has been allocated €15,750.98.

A grant of €19,042.22 will go to Shoreline Leisure Bray while Shoreline Leisure Greystones will receive €17,866.78.

Other grants include €6,935.13 for the Druids Glen Hotel Leisure Centre, €11,636.91 for Powerscourt Hotel Resorts and Spa, €8,345.67 for the Bay Health and Leisure Club, Arklow, and €5,759.68 for The Royal Hotel and Merrill Leisure Club in Bray.

Further Education Minister Simon Harris said: “This funding allocation is an acknowledgement of the importance of the sector and the impact swimming has on the nation’s health. The funding forms part of a package of supports Swimming Pool operators have received due to the impact of the pandemic on their operations”.

“I am delighted that Swim Ireland, Ireland Active, Sport Ireland and Government have all worked together to support pool operators and recognising the important role they play in helping to deliver and provide swimming opportunities across County Wicklow.

A key priority for me is to expand access to swimming pool facilities across Wicklow and I look forward to Wicklow County Council’s forthcoming collaboration with Swim Ireland to deliver a portable pool to West Wicklow this autumn as part of the wider strategy to deliver a permanent municipal swimming pool for west Wicklow, ” he added.