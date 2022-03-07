€96,000 boost for 11 Wicklow heritage projects

Grants totalling €96,000 have been allocated to 11 heritage projects in the Garden County under a Government scheme.

The projects have been selected for funding under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS), which provides grants for conservation works to historic buildings.

Proposals to remove the external render and replace it with lime at Darraghville in Kilcoole have received €11,000. Wicklow Gaol has been allocated €8,000 to carry out window cill repairs.

€2,000 will go towards the repair of the front porch at St. Kevin's Church in Laragh. A grant of €11,000 will be used for investigative and other works to a gable wall at Ballyarthur House in Arklow.

Meanwhile, funding of €10,000 will be used for works to the sash windows and roof at 2 Bayswater Terrace in Greystones. €10,000 has been allocated to Ballinatone Church in Rathdrum to repair window frames and clean stained glass.

At Talbotstown Fort in Kiltegan, a grant of €13,000 will be used to renew the roof and rainwater goods. €3,000 will go towards the repair of gutters and window at the basement flat at 2 Millward Terrace, Meath Road in Bray.

A further €8,000 has been allocated to proposals to repair five sash windows and the original front iron railings at 1 Claremount Terrace, Meath Road, Bray

A grant of €10,000 will be used to repair a half door and sash windows in four rooms at Clermont House in Rathnew with another €10,000 to go towards the repair of windows at St Saviour’s Church in Rathdrum.

The BHIS helps owners of heritage structures – including those on the Record of Protected Structures and those in Architectural Conservation Areas – to care for these properties.

Minister for Further Education Simon Harris said: “The funding can be used to undertake repair work, contributing to the upkeep and maintenance of heritage structures. Examples include roof, wall and joinery repair, draught-proofing windows, lime rendering and the repair of stained-glass windows.

“The funding will allow for conservation and help safeguard it for future generations. These awards also provide employment to small businesses, skilled conservation specialists and tradespeople, ensuring a continued focus on the traditional crafts – all of which help us to deliver on Heritage Ireland 2030, the new national heritage plan.”