€8,000 for upkeep of green areas allocated to 17 social housing estates in Greystones

Seventeen social housing estates in the Greystones area are to receive grants towards the upkeep of green areas.

Elected members of Greystones Municipal District agreed at their last meeting to allocate the 2022 Wicklow County Council Estate Development Fund.

The district received a total of 18 applications from residents associations, however, one estate did not meet the criteria to qualify.

The 17 estates are as follows: Ard na Mara, Kilcoole; Beechcourt Avenue and Corrig Drive, Kilcoole; Beechwood Park, Kilcoole; Bramble Corner, Kilcoole; Bullford Crescent, Kilcoole; Burnaby Court/Avenue/Lawns and Millbrook, Greystones; Cedarwood Crescent. Kilcoole; Druids Brook, Kilcoole; Farrankelly Close, Delgany; Grattan Park/Upper Grattan Park/Lower Grattan Park; Hazelwood Crescent, Kilcoole; Kenmare Heights, Greystones; Killadreenan Close, Newtownmountkennedy; Kindlestown Park / Rivendell Grove, Greystones; Newcastle Residents Association for Seamount Drive, Newcastle; The Willows, Kilcoole; and Wellfield, Kilcoole.