79 complaints made from Wicklow to Ombudsman in 2021

The Ombudsman investigates complaints from people who feel they have been treated unfairly by certain providers of public services including the HSE.

The Ombudsman received 79 complaints from people in Wicklow who felt they had been treated unfairly by certain providers of public services.

The Office of the Ombudsman’s annual report for 2021 records that 79 (1.9 per cent) of the 4,004 complaints received by the office during 2021 came from Wicklow.

919 (22 per cent) of complaints received by the Ombudsman’s Office were from the Dublin area.

Ombudsman Ger Deering said there was a 17 per cent increase in the number of complaints received by his office in 2021, compared to 2020.

Mr Deering said complaints about local authorities accounted for the largest proportion of the increase, with 1,290 complaints - an increase of 45 per cent compared to 2020. The majority of complaints made related to housing, planning and roads/traffic issues.

There was a 26 per cent increase in complaints about the health sector including the HSE, public hospitals and Tusla.

Complaints about Government Departments and Offices also decreased compared to 2020. The highest number of complaints was about the Department of Social Protection (579) but this represented a decrease compared to 2020.