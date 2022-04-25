€672,000 allocated to improve Arklow and Wicklow harbours

Charlie McConalogue, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine of Ireland, has approved €672,000 in funding for improvement works at Arklow and Wicklow harbours.

Minister McConalogue T.D. on Monday announced the approval of €32.7m in funding for 110 projects around the Irish coast, which will fund projects worth over €40m in total.

These fund have been allocated as part of the Brexit Local Authority Marine Infrastructure Scheme 2022-2023 and will allow progression of five projects. The investment of more than €102,000 for Wicklow and €570,000 for Arklow will help to improve facilities in the two harbours for both harbour users and vessel owners.

Senator Pat Casey welcomed the news and explained that these works, which will include harbour pontoons in both Arklow and Wicklow, navigation aids for Wicklow harbour and welfare and storage facilities in Arklow.

“These added facilities will not only improve the infrastructure available in each port but also provide for additional safety and welfare facilities,” he said. “I’m delighted to have worked closely with my colleague Minister McConalogue in supporting this application for funding from Wicklow County Council.

"I wish to thank the Council for its work in submitting the application and for its financial contribution toward the projects. Also I wish to acknowledge the support of my colleagues, local Fianna Fáil Councillors Dunne, Annesley, Fitzgerald, Kennedy and others.”

Minister McConalogue added: “It is fantastic that we received so many great applications in this first call for projects and it is truly heartening to see such eagerness to help support our coastal communities transition to living in a post-Brexit economy.

"I must acknowledge the co-operation and engagement between local authorities, coastal communities and political representatives to make this happen. This is the largest ever funding announcement of its kind for local authority marine infrastructure and I am confident that it will future-proof our piers and harbours right around our coast.”

The lions share of this funding will go towards construction of storage facilities on Arklow’s South Quay, with this project allocated €325,000.

The pontoons are set to be installed in the Inner Harbour in Arklow and on the South Quay in Wicklow, with €200,000 allocated for Arklow and €52,000 for Wicklow.

Refurbishment and upgrades of Wicklow Harbour’s navigation aids will receive €50,000 in funding, while welfare facilities in Arklow, like toilets, shower, changing an drying facilities for harbour users, have been allocated €45,000.

The scheme arose from a recommendation of the Seafood Taskforce, set up in March 2021 to look at the impacts specifically on the fishing sector and coastal communities.

The Taskforce recommended that the Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR) be used to fund rejuvenation of Ireland’s publicly owned coastal and marine infrastructure specifically to address the economic consequences of Brexit arising from the implications to the Irish fishing industry.

This investment is intended to help to drive economic diversification and will complement other measures such as Community Led Local Development via the Fisheries Local Action Groups.