58 residential units get permission in Newtownmountkennedy

The development will consist of as mix of bungalows, two-story houses and duplex apartments.

PERMISSION has been granted for the construction of 58 residential units at Church Hill, Season Park, Newtownmountkennedy.

The application site has a stated area of 1.57 hectares and is located at the northern end of Newtown village. The site is currently undeveloped and is split into two fields.

Knockree Developments Ltd was seeking planning for 58 units, comprising of four two two-bedroom semi-detached bungalows, 22 two-storey houses made up of eight three-bedroom terraced dwellings, ten three-bedroom semi-detached dwellings and four four-bedroom semi-detached dwellings, 32 three-storey terraced duplex apartments made up of 16 two-bedroom ground floor apartments and 16 three-bedroom apartments at first and second floor levels.

Permission was also sought for ancillary footpaths and cycle paths, landscaping and boundary treatments, public, private and communal open space areas, car and bicycle parking, refuse storage areas, and all ancillary site development works and services connections.

The site is well located in terms of its proximity to the village with the main village centre and primary school within a 15 minute walk of the proposed development.

The application was submitted in August of last year and Wicklow County Council granted the development planning permission this week.