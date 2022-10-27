€5.3million made available to rural Wicklow from next LEADER programme

County Wicklow has been allocated up to €5.3million for rural development from the new LEADER Programme 2023-2027.

The European-funded grant programme is addressed to all rural stakeholders with an interest in setting up or participating in local rural development initiatives. They may be administrators at national, regional or local level, farmers or other active members of the rural community, all have a potential role to play in Leader.

Greystones Cllr Stephen Stokes said: "The programme focuses on a community approach to rural development. It plays an important role in supporting communities and enterprises in progressing job creation, inclusion and environmental projects at a local level."

As part of the new CAP Strategic Plan, funding of €180m has been committed nationally to LEADER for 2023-2027. Interested parties can now apply by visiting the Department of Rural and Community Development website and downloading an application form.

The LEADER programme is administered at a local level by 29 local action groups. These comprise local representatives from the community, public and private sector. Each group is responsible for selecting and awarding LEADER funding to projects within their area.

The Department of Rural and Community Development will host an information webinar for all interested parties on November 10. Registration for this event is open on Eventbrite.ie.

Completed Expressions of Interest forms must be submitted by email only to leader2327@drcd.gov.ie no later than 5:30p.m. December 16, 2022.