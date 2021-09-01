€500,000 Euromillions ticket sold in Arklow not yet claimed

The National Lottery has appealed to EuroMillions players in Arklow to urgently check their tickets as a EuroMillions Plus prize of €500,000 from Friday, June 25 has not yet been claimed.

Ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize. The claim deadline for this prize is close of business on Thursday, September 23.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at the Tesco Express supermarket on the Wexford Road.

The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers for the draw on Friday, June 25 were: 08, 14, 15, 27, 42

A National Lottery spokesperson called on all EuroMillions players in Wicklow to carefully check their old EuroMillions tickets to ensure that they do not miss out on this prize.

“We are urging anybody who may have purchased a EuroMillions ticket in the Tesco store in Arklow last June to carefully check their tickets as the expiry date for the outstanding prize is getting close with just four weeks left to claim. If you are this lucky winner, please be sure to sign the back of the ticket and immediately contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize."