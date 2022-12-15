€49,999 allocated for refurbishment of former Bank of Ireland building in Carnew

The former Bank of Ireland building in Carnew is to receive additional funding of €49,999 to carry out refurbishment works, through the Town and Village Enhancement Scheme.

After the former bank was put on the market by Bank of Ireland, Wicklow County Council were able to secure the funding to purchase the premises through the Town and Village Enhancement Scheme, which aims to bring older buildings back into use as multi-purpose spaces.

Wicklow Sinn Féin TD John Brady welcomed the additional funding, saying: “It is fantastic to hear that funding is to be allocated to refurbish the former Bank of Ireland building in Carnew.

“When the Bank of Ireland announced the closure of 88 of its branches across the state, including three branches in Wicklow, Carnew, Rathdrum and Tinahely, I made repeated representations to the Bank of Ireland at the behest of the community in Carnew, so that the former branch building in the town would be allowed to be used by the local community.

“Wicklow County Council subsequently secured funding through the Town and Village Enhancement Scheme, which offers grants up to €400,000. I want to acknowledge the efforts of Wicklow Council in securing the building for the community in the manner which they did.

“While I welcome today’s announcement of funding amounting to €49,999.50 to carry out design, cost and planning for the refurbishment of the building to become a remote working hub, I believe that there is scope to allow for the development of a community space within the building.

“I believe that the next step is to ensure that there is a comprehensive program of consultation with the local community to ensure that the building is maximized to the full benefit of the whole community.”