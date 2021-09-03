48 extra CE and Tus scheme places approved for Wicklow

An additional 48 places on community employment schemes have been approved for Wicklow.

35 new places are to be made available under the Community Employment (CE) scheme while a further 13 placements will be created on Tús schemes in the Garden County through the Government’s Pathways to Work programme.

The 13 extra placements on the Tús scheme for the county will be managed by the Bray Area Partnership. The CE places will be divided between eight community employment organisations, which are primarily located in the south of the county.

Both schemes are employment support measures for the long-term unemployed and other people in receipt of long-term payments from the Department of Social Protection. Participants are employed to deliver a range of services to local communities and help them to gain work experience which may help them to secure full-time employment.

A total of eight CE roles have been approved for Carnew Community Care Ltd with seven placements to be assigned to the Tinahely Community Employment Company. Six places will go to the Tomacork Community Employment Company with another four roles approved for the Liberties Recycling Training and Development CLG. Arklow United Community Employment Scheme and Avoca Community Employment Company were each approved for three CE roles. The Department approved two additional CE roles for the Newtown Parish Community Employment and Saint Mary and Peter’s Employment Scheme respectively.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys said: “‘Pathways to Work’ is all about giving people the tools and opportunities they need to secure employment. Our Community Employment and Tús schemes are central to that strategy – providing a vast range of work experience, skills development and mentoring for people who are long-term unemployed.”

The Department of Social Protection invited CE sponsoring authorities and Tús implementing bodies to submit expressions of interest to provide additional employment opportunities under these schemes.

Nationally, over 2,600 placements are to be created across both schemes, which already employ around 23,000 people.

Minister Humphreys said the new placements would bring benefits for local communities.

“So many of our towns and villages have been negatively impacted by Covid-19. But as we emerge from this pandemic, we are determined to support our citizens who find themselves out of work in every way possible.”