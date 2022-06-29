44,388 LEGO pieces used to recreate model of Glendalough in Wicklow

WICKLOW’S most iconic heritage site, Glendalough, has been recreated out of 44,388 LEGO bricks.

The launch of ‘Glendalough in Lego’ takes place on Monday, July 4th at 11 a.m. in the Glendalough Visitors Centre.

The recreation of the Glendalough Monastic Settlement was carried out by professional brick artists Jessica Farrell of Channel 4’s Lego Masters, on behalf of the Glendalough Heritage Forum.

The project was made possible through funding support from The Heritage Council Community Heritage grants in 2021 and additional support from the Heritage Office of Wicklow County Council.

“The model features many amazing details which will help audiences of all ages gain a better understanding of 12th century monastic life,” said Deirdre Burns, Heritage Officer, Wicklow County Council.

The launch will be followed by a special LEGO® brick activities workshop for children aged 7-13, running from 12 noon to 2 p.m. and sponsored by the OPW.

Places on the workshop are free of charge but limited and therefore must be booked in advance by e-mail to glendaloughbookings@opw.ie.

The Lego model will be on display in the Visitor Centre for one week until July 11 after which it is scheduled to travel to Wicklow branch libraries with a day-long workshop in each venue as follows: Wicklow town July 22; Ballywaltrim Library August 6; Blessington Library August 15 and Arklow Library on August 20.