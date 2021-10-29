3,700 students in Wicklow use school transport every day

A NEW report on Bus Éireann’s economic and social impact reveals that 3,700 students take school transport in County Wicklow each day.

The report was carried out by professional services firm KPMG

Bus Éireann services in the Eastern region, which includes County Wicklow, carried 12 million passengers in 2019. Bus Éireann transports 3,700 students on school transport in the county each school day. In total, there are 90 Bus Éireann bus stops in County Wicklow.

CEO of Bus Éireann, Stephen Kent, said: “We are proud of the contribution Bus Éireann and its employees make to the country, and to local communities in County Wicklow.

“Ultimately, the value of Bus Éireann as Ireland’s national bus company is our understanding of transport needs in Ireland’s regional cities, towns and rural areas. The fact that we provide services in every county gives us a special understanding of what moves Ireland, how to do it better, and more sustainably.’’

Nationally, 83 per cent of Bus Éireann customers agreed that Bus Éireann provides an essential service for them or their family, highlighting the significant presence of services in the regions.

74 per cent of customers said they would recommend Bus Éireann services, with 76 per cent of free-travel pass holders saying that Bus Éireann services allows them to boost their social activity.

The report’s project lead, Professor William Hynes of KPMG Future Analytics, said: “This report details the extent of the contribution that Bus Éireann makes to both communities across the country and to the national economy through employment and facilitating the movement of people.

“Transport is ultimately an economic enabler, and Bus Éireann’s measurable and intangible impacts are compelling, €270 million for the economy, 8,800 direct and indirect jobs, and a social footprint in cities, towns and villages across the country.”

The report further shows Bus Éireann’s contribution to Ireland’s climate action goals and sustainable transport. Up to 12.6 million car journeys are avoided every year by passengers choosing Éireann services, and an additional 21.5 million car journeys are avoided due to the School Transport Scheme. Nationally, 120,000 schoolchildren travel on a Bus Éireann service every day.

The sustainability strategy targets a 50 per cent reduction in the company’s greenhouse gas emissions and a 30 per cent increase in passenger numbers by 2030.