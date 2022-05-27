€3.5m allocated to St Colman’s Hospital for new Community Nursing Unit

SENATOR Pat Casey has welcomed the Government announcement that major Capital Plan funding will be provided for building projects at St Colman’s Hospital in Rathdrum and Baltinglass Community Hospital.

The site for the new 95 Bed Community Nursing Unit development is located on the lands of the existing St. Colman’s Hospital, which is on the north western fringe of Rathdrum. The existing hospital currently caters for residents from the vicinity and surrounding areas.

The project consists of a new build multi-storey extension to the hospital of 6,623m², refurbishment and upgrade of the existing hospital of 2,561m² and demolition of 2,077m² (gross internal floor areas) on the site of 7.48 hectares.

Welcoming the announcement Senator Casey said “St Colmans will receive €3.5 million to build a Community Nursing Unit to replace existing beds as per Service Priority List. This is a substantial and vital addition to the services that St Colman’s offers and I am delighted that this funding has been secured.”

“Baltinglass Community Hospital will receive €150,000 for the development of six single en-suite bedrooms within the existing buildings of Baltinglass Community Hospital. The six new bedrooms will be constructed in the location of the existing Day Care Centre and this will require the construction of a new Day Care Building on the grounds of Baltinglass Community Unit to relocate the Day Care Centre.

“Securing Funding from Government on projects in Wicklow’s rural towns has been a priority for me and I am delighted that this announcement today secures the future for both this vital services in Rathdrum and Baltinglass.”