€300 raised for Talk to Tom in Arklow

On October 17, Aisling Nolan of Release Wellness organised a Shine A Light walk from the running track at Arklow Leisure Centre around the Duck Pond to the Arklow Bay Hotel and raised €300 for Talk to Tom, the mental health charity. The event was free and donations were made both online and at the event.

Each person was encouraged to bring along a form of light such as torch, lantern or flashlight and brighten up the dark night.

The evening finished with refreshments and live music on the outdoor stage at the Arklow Bay by the Dynamix choir and local musicians Drew Jones and Jamie Doyle.

This the third year that organiser Aisling Nolan has held the event to bring everybody together and it's the second year that funds have been raised for charity. As October is Mental Health month Aisling wanted to help out a local charity and encourage people to reach out for help if necessary. Future events are in the pipeline for the coming months while Shine A Light is due to become an annual event.

Talk To Tom is a community-based suicide prevention, mental health awareness and bereavement support charity founded in Gorey with a new centre to open in Arklow.