3 Wicklow charities receive €25,000 from The Ireland Funds

The Ireland Funds, the global philanthropic network, has provided €25,000 in funding to three charitable causes in County Wicklow since the onset of Covid-19.

The funding came through the network’s two funds, The Ireland Funds Covid-19 Response Fund, its emergency fund that provided immediate interventions, and The Ireland Funds Heart of the Community Fund, which provides critical and timely funding to a wide range of not-for-profit organisations.

As I Am, Dunlavin Community First Responders, and Greystones Family Resource Centre (FRC) received support from The Ireland Funds.

Through its extensive global network, The Ireland Funds has harnessed the generosity of the Irish diaspora to assist charitable causes and communities hardest hit by the pandemic.

With limited resources and collapsing fundraising streams, many charities have struggled to deliver their services over the past 18 months. The Ireland Funds is strategically positioned within the non-profit sector and was able to swiftly identify and prioritise vital areas of impact including food distribution; disability support; domestic and child abuse; elderly services; access to education; mental health; and community support.

As the country begins to recover from the pandemic, The Ireland Funds continues to support a huge variety of non-profits in the face of unprecedented challenges.

Adam Harris, CEO, AsIAm said: “2,000+ people have remotely accessed AsIAm programs since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Support is ensuring that it can continue to innovate to effectively support members of the autism community.”

Dunlavin Community First Responders is a local group of volunteer Community First Responders responding to 999/112 emergencies within a 7.5 kilometre radius of the community and dispatched by the National Ambulance Service to cardiac emergencies.

Greystones FRC works from a community-based model of family support underpinned by community development principles. The FRC works on an early intervention, local approach offering programmes and supports to all age groups.

Darren Ryan, Vice President and Director Ireland of The Ireland Funds, said: “The Ireland Funds is proud to support the Wicklow non-profit community with funds of €25,000 over the past 18 months through our Covid-19 Response Fund and the Heart of the Community Fund. The global diaspora has responded incredibly to the need in Wicklow and also throughout Ireland.

"We are extremely grateful to the donors who have supported us.”