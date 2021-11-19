29 Wicklow groups are awarded tree grants

Grants have been awarded to communities across the Garden County to plant trees.

Wicklow County Council has provided funding to 29 communities and groups, which is expected to result in the planting of 4,735 trees in the coming weeks.

Every autumn, Wicklow County Council provides an annual grant for tree planting, which covers 75 per cent of the cost of purchasing trees for planting. Under the scheme, groups must select native species, fruit trees or a limited range of pollinator friendly trees recommended under the All Ireland Pollinator Plan.

A diverse range of groups applied for funding including residents’ associations, Tidy Towns groups, schools, community gardens and local biodiversity groups across the county this year. Trees will be planted in all parts of County Wicklow using the grants. Demand for funds to plant has doubled in the last two years, the local authority revealed.

Some of the trees are being purchased as single trees or small groups of trees on public open space while others will used to create larger belts of wooded habitat in our town and communities. This year, several groups availed of grants to buy native hedging plants which will be used to create natural corridors for wildlife allowing animals the ability to move around and live safely in urban settings.

Cllr Rory O’Connor, Cathaoirleach of the Climate Action and Biodiversity Strategic Policy Committee, said: “It is great to see such strong engagement by Wicklow communities’ in the tree planting programme with participants not only giving up their time to plant but also contributing to the cost of planting”.

Autumn and Spring are considered to be the best seasons to plant trees as native deciduous trees are dormant, soils are warm enough and moist to allow for good root growth.

Chief Executive of Wicklow County Council Frank Curran said: “planting more native trees will help us to reduce the amount of carbon taken up in our atmosphere, can help to reduce some negative climate impacts such as heavy rainfall runoff while also providing much needed habitat for our biodiversity.”

The organisations which have received tree grants from Wicklow County Council in 2021 are as follows: Applewood Residents Association,Greystones; Aravon Court Neighbours, Bray; Arklow Tidy Towns; Ashton Residents Association, Blessington; Ashwood Residents Association, Roundwood; Aughrim Community Sports and Leisure Association; Biodiversity Bray in association with Crann – Trees for Ireland; Blessington Community College; Baltinglass Tidy Towns; Carysfort National School, Arklow; Charlesland Wood Management Company, Greystones; Churchfield Residents Association, Delgany; Clover Hill Community Group, Bray. Delgany Tidy Towns; Enniskerry Tidy Towns/ Greystones Tidy Towns/Greystones and Kilcoole Community Garden - Children’s Biodiversity Garden, Kilcoole; Jacksmill Forest Garden Allotments, Newtownmountkennedy; Kilcoole Tidy Towns (Kilcoole Biodiversity Group), Kilcoole; Kilmacanogue National School; Lathlaeer Housing Estate, Baltinglass; Monastery Grove and Berryfield Residents Association, Enniskerry; Rathdown Park Residents Association Ltd, Greyston; Roundwood Men’s Shed, Roundwwod; Scoil Mhuire NS, Barndarrig; Scoil Naomh Iosaf, Baltinglass; St Brigid’s National School Greystones; Sugarloaf Crescent Residents Association, Bray; The Garden Team, Sunbeam House Services, Bray and Thorndale Residents Association, Delgany.