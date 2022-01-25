€2.4m for Wicklow schools building works

Schools around County Wicklow are set to benefit from more than €2.4million in funding as part of the Department of Education's 2022 Summer Works Scheme.

This week Minister for Education Norma Foley TD announced funding of €65 million for the approval of 497 school improvement projects across Ireland, with 15 of these taking place at Wicklow schools.

The scheme is designed to allow schools to carry out small and medium-scale building works, like replacing windows, electrical works and mechanical works.

Minister Foley said: “I am announcing the Summer Works Scheme projects now so that schools have a good lead-in period to plan and deliver the projects in summer 2022.

“School communities have done an exceptional job in adapting to the changes required to operate safely in a COVID-19 environment. A key priority is to continue to support and sustain the operation of schools in this context.

"I am particularly pleased that the cohort of projects announced today include window improvement/replacement projects in schools which will assist in managing ventilation in these schools.

“Other projects includes investment in science labs, electrical and mechanical works and I am particularly pleased that today’s announcement also includes repairs and improvements to external yards and play areas.

“The provision of fun and engaging outside play areas is equally important in helping our students and young learners engage with each other in a COVID-19 environment.

“This announcement follows on from the €62 million enhanced minor works funding which was delivered to schools a number of weeks ago.”

Around Wicklow funding is being provided for window projects at Cronan Naofa NS, S N Muire, Coil Padraig Naofa, Kilmacanogue NS, St John's Senior School and St Michael's and St Peter's Junior School.

Roof works are set to be carried out at East Glendalough and Colaiste Eoin, while Glenealy 1 NS, Delgany NS, Clochar Muire NS, Tynock NS and St Killian's Community school have received funding for mechanical works and electrical works are to be funded at St Peter's Primary School.

Additionally SN Muire Is Gearard has had an external environment project approved.