€22,000 in funding secured to grow ‘Best of Wicklow’ exhibition at the Tinahely Show

The Tinahely Agricultural Show held the first edition of the event since before the pandemic began in August. Photo: Joe Byrne

A massive €22,000 in funding to develop the Tinahely Show’s ‘Best of Wicklow’ exhibition was agreed upon at the Annual Budget Meeting of Wicklow County Council earlier this week.

Following a two-year gap as a result of the pandemic, the Tinahely Agricultural Show returned in August, with a mix of favourite attractions and some exciting new additions, as it welcomed more than 20,000 visitors and 400 trade stands.

A massive hit on the day, the ‘Best of Wicklow’ exhibition is a collaborative initiative that brought together the best that Wicklow has to offer in culture, food, tourism, enterprise and public services under the one roof. The initiative has been developed in partnership with Wicklow County Council, through the LEADER programme.

Thrilled at having secured the funding, Cathaoirleach of Baltinglass Municipal District, Cllr John Mullen, said: “I am delighted that we have voted for and secured a budget of €22,000 to produce this unique showcase of The Best of Wicklow, at one of Ireland’s largest Agricultural Shows.

“The Best of Wicklow Exhibition was an initiative that was rolled out at this year's return of the Tinahely Agricultural Show – the second largest Agri-Show in Ireland. This unique and professional, marquee exhibition showcased the best of the County Councils services in tourism, arts, sport, environmental protection and community empowerment.

"These stands were complimented by our economic development projects, such as Wicklow Naturally, which is an umbrella group representing the finest of our local food producers.

“It was an outstanding success on the day, thanks to the hard work of all involved and the funding from County Wicklow Partnership and Wicklow County Council.

"We met with Brian Gleeson, the CEO of Wicklow County Council, and other Directors of Services on the day. Subsequently, we agreed to secure a future for this project, as it is an ideal way of promoting all that is great about our County at one of Ireland's largest outdoor events.

“Securing the funding is a win-win for all involved and represents a strategic funding and partnership between Wicklow County Council and The Tinahely Agricultural Show Society,” Cllr Mullen continued. “The funding will bear dividends for both our tourism and agri-business sector in Wicklow and the many community, social and economic supports provided by Wicklow County Council.

“As Cathaoirleach of the Baltinglass District and as a local Tinahely man I am very proud of all the hard work by all involved with the Show and the Best of Wicklow Exhibition which has now been retained for 2023. I look forward to continuing my work with the Council and the Show to ensure that the 2023 exhibition is better than ever.”