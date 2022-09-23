€182 million of payments issued under the Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC) Scheme

MINISTER for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue T.D., has announced that payments under the Areas of Natural Constraints scheme have commenced being issued to farmers.

In line with last year’s arrangement, the payments currently issuing are an 85 per cent advance payment on the ANC Scheme. The 15 per cent of balancing payments are due to commence in early December.

The Minister commented: “I am delighted to announce that advance payments totalling €182m have issued to 85,000 farmers under the ANC scheme. The ANC scheme is crucial to farm families and I know the importance of getting payments out to applicants as quickly as possible.

“The issuing of these payments in mid-September highlights our commitment to make payments to farmers at the earliest possible time. The ANC payments are a timely and significant financial boost for farmers and for the wider rural economy.”

The Minister added: “Payments will be visible in farmers’ bank accounts in the coming days and my Department will continue to process, as a matter of urgency, all remaining cases for payment as they meet scheme criteria.”

The Minister also confirmed that arrangements are being made by his Department to facilitate payment of the advance of 70 per cent under the Basic Payment Scheme from October 17.

The issuing of €182m payment to 85,000 farmers is in line with previous years, with €182m paid to 85,000 farmers at this stage in 2021.