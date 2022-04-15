17-year-old from Ashford crowned Young Filmmaker of the Year

ASHFORD’S Seán Tracey has won the Young Filmmaker of the Year award at the Fresh International Film Festival for his film ‘The Least I Can Do’.

While still only aged 17, Seán has already achieved many accolades, including a Highly Commended for Cinematography award in 2021. He also won Ireland's Young Filmmaker of the Year in 2019 at the age of 15 for his film 'Rue'.

Fresh International Film Festival took to TV screens as it celebrated its 26th anniversary of giving young filmmakers a platform to shine. Ireland's Young Filmmaker of the Year Senior Awards 2022 was broadcast on RTE 2 television, hosted by presenter and documentary filmmaker Stephen Byrne and presenter and musician Gemma Bradley.

Seán’s film ‘The Least I Can Do’ is about a naive teen David, who witnesses his best friend inappropriately engage with a girl at a party. He falls into a moralistic crisis as he reconsiders the values of his friends while also confronting the overwhelming guilt of his inaction.

Speaking about his win, Seán said: “Having 'The Least I Can Do' be awarded top prize at this year's Fresh Film Festival is undoubtedly the most satisfying conclusion to both this film's journey and my time with Fresh that I could have ever asked for.

“Having entered this fantastic festival every year since 2017, Fresh has been a constant presence in my adolescence that has only ever positively challenged me to work more and more on improving my craft. In some years my films have been well-received, and in other years not so much, so to have my final year be a first Place win is a very satisfying symbol of that consistent work through my teens really paying off.

“As well as that, I feel that the first, second and third prizes at Fresh are about more than just the writers and directors. It really feels to me like they celebrate the team behind a film as a whole. That's really appropriate in this case, because 'The Least I Can Do' would be a shell of what it is now if it weren't for the fearless work of the actors and production team that helped me put it together.

“This prize really feels like a celebration of them more than anything, and I am so delighted for that to be the case. All I can hope for now is that their collective work in this film continues to have a positive and powerful impact on as many audiences as possible. That was always our goal, and this couldn't be a better place to start!

Seán is extremely grateful for the experience he has gained from entering the festival.

He added: “More than anything, I just want to thank Fresh for offering young filmmakers the opportunities they do, most of all the chance to show their film in cinemas across Ireland during this genuinely magnificent event.

“I will never ever forget when I first saw a short film of mine on a cinema screen back at the 2017 Fresh Film Festival, and I am not sure I would still be making films to this day if it weren't for that moment that held my hand and said 'You can do this. You can make something that a real cinema audience will watch. Keep going.'

“The sheer joy of being able to see young filmmakers' pieces on the silver screen is, and always will be, unparalleled. Thank you for everything Fresh.”