16 per cent drop in assaults a product of ‘proactive policing’ says Chair of Wicklow’s Joint Policing Committee

According to Greystones councillor and Chair of Wicklow County Council’s Joint Policing Committee Gerry Walsh, the recent drop in assaults in Wicklow is likely a product of proactive policing.

“From my perspective, Gardaí on the streets is the best preventative measure, “ the councillor said. “If the stats are down, they must be doing something right!”

A recent analysis of crime figures by the Irish Independent showed that reported assaults in Wicklow dropped by 16 per cent in the 12 months leading up to March of this year. The Garden County experienced the second highest decrease in assaults in Ireland, just behind Donegal.

“That’s a significant drop,” Cllr Walsh began. “It’s welcome news, it means our streets are a safer place than they were last year. Any decrease in crime statistics is to be welcomed, especially when it comes to something serious like assault. The impact assault can have on victims and their families can be horrendous.”

The analysis also showed that assaults have increased beyond pre-pandemic levels in more than a dozen counties and that assaults are far more likely to have increased outside of Dublin. Cllr Walsh, who is a former Garda sergeant, said that the positive data in Wicklow stands as some confirmation that the Gardaí’s preventative approach is proving effective.

“We're always looking for more visibility with Gardaí on the streets. Gardaí on the streets is by far the best deterrent or preventative measure. That’s down to your resources, but we stretch it well. I commend the Wicklow Gardaí for their proactive approach to policing. It seems to be paying rich dividends.”