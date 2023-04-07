Wicklow

€15.8m approved for Greystones cycle scheme under Capital Investment Plan

Councillor Stephen Stokes.

Tom Galvin

Greystones is soon to benefit from capital investments that will feed into some major projects for the town, including the long-awaited Chapel Road Pedestrian & Cycle Scheme, in the west of the town.

Councillor Stephen Stokes welcomed the three-year Capital Investment Plan for Wicklow County Council, which was discussed in detail at the monthly meeting on Monday. 

Cllr Stokes said: “Working for positive investment is vital to County Wicklow. There are many essential projects that will make a real impact for Wicklow residents.”

The projects include; Chapel Road Pedestrian & Cycle Scheme (€15.8m), Greystones Enterprise Centres (€10m), Greystones to Wicklow Greenway (€2.5m), Redford Junction Upgrade (€800,000), Charlesland Athletics Track (€600,000) and Dr Ryan Park Survey (€50,000).

The measures were considered as part of Wicklow County Council’s Capital Investment Plan over the next three years. Cllr Stephen Stokes added: “It is welcome to see these projects come together. However, there are a number of areas that will need further investment in future years. I will continue to press for facilities for Charlesland, Delgany, Greystones, Kilcoole, Killadreenan, and Newcastle.”

