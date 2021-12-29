1,500 trees planted during Bray Tree Week

Fionnuala Gleeson of Loreto Bray with Keith Gordon of Bray Biodiversity and Diarmuid McAree, Director of Crann trees for Ireland.

Around 1,500 trees were planted during this year’s Bray Tree Week.

Organised by Biodiversity Bray, mini urban forests of

native tree species were planted on Bray Golf Club lands, Loreto Secondary School Bray and as part of a hedgerow planting project at the base of Bray

Head.

The trees planted during the week include birch, alder, mountain ash, oak, willow, hazel and hawthorn,

The week kicked off with the planting of 500 trees at Bray Golf Club and volunteers were joined by members of the club for the event.

A community planting event took place in the grounds of Loreto Secondary School, Bray. The event was well-attended with local public representatives among those to roll up their sleeves to plant the trees.

All the trees have been generously donated by local businesses including Catalyst Coffee. Bray Golf Club, Wicklow County Council, Arboretum Kilquade, Crann - Trees for Ireland. Fusco Foods, Glovers Coffee, Benville Robinson Solicitors and Bad Robot.

Biodiversity Bray thanked all those who took part in Bray Tree Week and local businesses who sponsored this year’s trees. Bray Tree Week is expected to return next year and volunteers hope to be able to plant many more trees in the town.