1,500 trees planted during Bray Tree Week

Tess Blunden, Ava Hagan, Maeve O'Brien and Ruth O'Brien planting trees at Loreto, Bray. Expand
Olan Glover and Brendan Chambers from sponsors Glovers Cafe. Expand
Anna Ryle with Ciara and Emily Staunton and Sara Pitalia. Expand
Cllr Dermot O&rsquo;Brien and Deputy John Brady TD planting an oak tree. Expand
Damian with Malcolm, Sam and Helen Joyce. Expand
Hannah Lawrence with Eimear Kelly and Lorcan Murphy. Expand
Molly Byrne with Sarah O&rsquo;Connor and Linette Espinoza. Expand
David Sheehan and Paul Ryall. Expand
Fionnuala Gleeson of Loreto Bray with Keith Gordon of Bray Biodiversity and Diarmuid McAree, Director of Crann trees for Ireland. Expand
Hilary Kavanagh with Áine Kavanagh and Evan Weatherup. Expand
Marc and Megan Tuckett with Kimi and Catherine Galang. Expand

Tess Blunden, Ava Hagan, Maeve O'Brien and Ruth O'Brien planting trees at Loreto, Bray.

Olan Glover and Brendan Chambers from sponsors Glovers Cafe.

Anna Ryle with Ciara and Emily Staunton and Sara Pitalia.

Cllr Dermot O&rsquo;Brien and Deputy John Brady TD planting an oak tree.

Damian with Malcolm, Sam and Helen Joyce.

Hannah Lawrence with Eimear Kelly and Lorcan Murphy.

Molly Byrne with Sarah O&rsquo;Connor and Linette Espinoza.

David Sheehan and Paul Ryall.

Fionnuala Gleeson of Loreto Bray with Keith Gordon of Bray Biodiversity and Diarmuid McAree, Director of Crann trees for Ireland.

Hilary Kavanagh with Áine Kavanagh and Evan Weatherup.

Marc and Megan Tuckett with Kimi and Catherine Galang.

Eimear Dodd

Around 1,500 trees were planted during this year’s Bray Tree Week.

Organised by Biodiversity Bray, mini urban forests of
native tree species were planted on Bray Golf Club lands, Loreto Secondary School Bray and as part of a hedgerow planting project at the base of Bray
Head.

The trees planted during the week include birch, alder, mountain ash, oak, willow, hazel and hawthorn,

The week kicked off with the planting of 500 trees at Bray Golf Club and volunteers were joined by members of the club for the event.

A community planting event took place in the grounds of Loreto Secondary School, Bray. The event was well-attended with local public representatives among those to roll up their sleeves to plant the trees.

All the trees have been generously donated by local businesses including Catalyst Coffee. Bray Golf Club, Wicklow County Council, Arboretum Kilquade, Crann - Trees for Ireland. Fusco Foods, Glovers Coffee, Benville Robinson Solicitors and Bad Robot.

Biodiversity Bray thanked all those who took part in Bray Tree Week and local businesses who sponsored this year’s trees. Bray Tree Week is expected to return next year and volunteers hope to be able to plant many more trees in the town.

