€13k windfall for lucky Wicklow punter from €10 bet

A horse racing punter from County Wicklow must be feeling lucky today after landing a tasty five-figure sum after perfectly predicting the result of a virtual race.

The anonymous customer placed a €10 tricast in a local BoyleSports shop, selecting three horses running in the 6.57 race at Boyle Ascot.

They needed their three selections to finish first, second and third in that exact order, and they couldn’t have picked them any better as Ardmore (18/1), Keaneo (9/1) and Peak Practice (6/1) led home the field to land the ambitious wager.

As the celebrations erupted, the customer exchanged their betslip for a whopping €13,517.60 and all from a €10 stake.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “This was a brilliant win and we are delighted for our Wicklow customer who struck gold on a virtual race to scoop a very real haul of €13,571.60. We hope they enjoy splashing out.”