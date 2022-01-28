Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 11°C Dublin

€13k windfall for lucky Wicklow punter from €10 bet

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

wicklowpeople

Myles Buchanan

A horse racing punter from County Wicklow must be feeling lucky today after landing a tasty five-figure sum after perfectly predicting the result of a virtual race.

The anonymous customer placed a €10 tricast in a local BoyleSports shop, selecting three horses running in the 6.57 race at Boyle Ascot.

They needed their three selections to finish first, second and third in that exact order, and they couldn’t have picked them any better as Ardmore (18/1), Keaneo (9/1) and Peak Practice (6/1) led home the field to land the ambitious wager.

As the celebrations erupted, the customer exchanged their betslip for a whopping €13,517.60 and all from a €10 stake.

This is Wicklow Newsletter

The local stories that matter in the Garden County, delivered directly to your inbox every week

This field is required

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “This was a brilliant win and we are delighted for our Wicklow customer who struck gold on a virtual race to scoop a very real haul of €13,571.60. We hope they enjoy splashing out.”

Privacy