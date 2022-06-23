120 new social housing units planned for Bray and 80 for Greystones

THE launch of a new phase of the Local Authority social housing delivery will see 200 new homes delivered across two sites in Bray and Greystones.

The launch by Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD, builds on a successful Public Private Partnership social housing pilot programme being delivered by the National Development Finance Agency (NDFA) in conjunction with the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and relevant local authorities, which was introduced in recent years.

80 units will be delivered in Burnaby, Greystones and 120 units in Rehills, Bray, subject to design development and planning, as the projects are taken forward.

Welcoming the new phase of social housing, Minister O’Brien said: “Approximately 200 individuals and families in County Wicklow, and over 1,500 in total across four counties, will benefit from the latest social housing Public-Private Partnership programme announced today.

"This Government, through Housing for All, is committed to increasing the supply of social housing to an average of 10,000 social homes per annum between 2022 and 2030.”