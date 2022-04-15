11 Loreto students win UCD Entrance Scholars Awards

Loreto Secondary School in Bray is celebrating after 11 past students picked up a prestigious award at UCD.

11 past Loreto Bray students were awarded UCD Entrance Scholars Awards on Wednesday, April 6 at a ceremony which was held in the O' Reilly Hall on the Belfield Campus of the university.

Those honoured at the ceremony were Hannah Gleeson, Loreto Bray class of 2020, and from the class of 2021: Saoirse Canavan, Grainne Emms, Sarah Farrell, Freya Farrelly, Lynne Gavin, Sarah Little, Ella O’Grady, Joanne O’Sullivan, Katie Ronayne-Byrne and Disha Suresh Kumar.

UCD Entrance Scholars are first year students recognised for their academic achievement who obtained 560 points or more in their Leaving Certificate. The students are presented with a recognition certificate and their achievements are recorded on their final academic transcript.