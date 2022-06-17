1,000m outfall pipeline from Arklow nears readiness as new wastewater treatment plant progresses

The tunnel boring machine which is helping keep works underground and minimising disruption for Arklow.

The latest imagery of the site of the new €139million wastewater treatment plant in Arklow.

The arrival of the pipeline from Norway with the specialised dredger which will help install the outfall pipe at sea.

An outfall pipeline, designed to safely discharge treated wastewater almost a kilometre out to sea, is due to be sunk off the coast of Arklow next week.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Wicklow County Council, shipped the pipe in three sections, each measuring almost 310m in length, more than 1,000km from Norway to the Port of Arklow.

The sections of pipeline were then tugged towards the harbour by AMS Retriever and assisting tail tug, AMS Husky, before being moored in the North Quay, where they were fitted with concrete collars. The new pipeline will be sunk next week, weather permitting, in a pre-excavated trench using specialised equipment and several marine vessels.

The pipe is to be part of a new €139million state-of-the-art wastewater treatment plant, which will eliminate the current practice of discharging untreated sewage into Arklow waterways, particularly the River Avoca.

More than half of all raw sewage discharges have been eliminated since the establishment of Irish Water and Arklow is the largest remaining town without treatment.

Conor Delaney, Irish Water Project Manager, said: “The arrival of the new outfall pipe is a significant milestone in this critically important project. The whole exercise took months of planning and has gone extremely smoothly thanks to our contractors, Ward and Burke and Van Oord Ireland. I would also like to sincerely thank Paul Ivory and his crew in Arklow Harbour for their excellent planning and teamwork.”

Senior Marine Officer with Wicklow County Council, Paul Ivory, said: “It is very exciting that the outfall pipes have finally arrived after months and months of planning.

“This significant investment by Irish Water will finally ensure that wastewater is treated to optimum standards, meaning a cleaner harbour for the local community to enjoy. The sea outfall, which forms an integral part of the overall project, will help protect the Avoca River and this scenic coastline, and will add to the tourism value of our beautiful town.”

In addition to the outfall pipe progress, the first phase of construction on the new interceptor sewer pipelines along the North and South quays have been completed, which will bring untreated wastewater to the new plant.

The majority of this work continues to be carried out using modern trenchless technology (Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) pictured), meaning most of the construction is taking place almost entirely underground without the need for large open excavations. The next phase of tunnelling will include going underneath the River Avoca, where a new sewer will be installed, connecting the North and South Quay wastewater network.

The project is being carried out by Ward and Burke Water Limited on behalf of Irish Water.